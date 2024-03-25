First look at MAFS Australia's final vows teases shock admissions and an explosive split

Which couples will make it out of final vows still together? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia has teased the first of the final vows, with couples Jack and Tori, Lauren and Jono and Ridge and Jade making their biggest decision of the experiment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A first look at the Married At First Sight 2024 final vows has teased a shock admission from Jack to his wife Tori as well as a dramatic end to Jono and Lauren's relationship.

The first three couples to complete final vows - where they must decide whether they will commit to one another outside of the show - are Jack and Tori, Jade and Ridge and Lauren and Jono all coming face-to-face with their partners to deliver their decision.

In the clips from Tuesday's episode, Jade can be heard reflecting on her feelings for Ridge, but also considering whether he is too immature to help her raise her daughter.

In the promo, the bride says: "Ridge definitely makes me feel like I can have my fairytale," before adding: "But I do worry about my daughter and whether or not he is mature enough."

Is this the blindsiding Tori was worried about? Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, things look to come to a dramatic end for Lauren and Jono after the revelation that he had been secretly messaging another bride, Ellie, behind her back.

Lauren looks upset as she reflects on her relationship, telling the cameras: "I did feel like I was with someone that was putting on a bit of a facade...That's when I start transitioning from being 'poor me' to now I'm p****d."

She can also be seen telling a guilty-looking Jono: "You had the audacity to blame me..." while filming the final vows in a forest.

Lauren looked furious at Jono as they met for their final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

As for Tori and Jack, it looks like the controversial groom is holding nothing back when it comes to facing wife Tori, telling the cameras: "Anything is on the cards today."

"I don't want to stay and waste anyone's time if it's not going to work out, but ultimately I need to do what is right for me," Jack can be heard saying.

Jade can be seen questioning her relationship with Ridge in the first look at final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, the narrater can be heard saying: "Is this the blindsiding Tori's been dreading?" as she is seen walking to meet Jack at the final vows.

Prior to the meet, Tori tells the cameras: "I don't think Jack is going to reject me, but if he does, I don't know what I would do."

A small clip from Jack's final vows makes it clear he was not joking when he said "anything is on the cards" as he strongly tells his wife: "Tori, I'm sorry to say, we are not in love, so how can I commit to you and ask you to uproot and move your life to the Gold Coast?"