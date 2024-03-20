Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jadepywell/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Where are Married At First Sight's Ridge and Jade now and are they still together after the experiment?

Married At First Sight Australia has seen its final couple walk down the aisle in the form of Jade Pywell, 26, and Ridge Barredo, 27.

The groom made his mark on the show after his catchphrase 'dece' became the word of the series, much to the dismay of his wife and fellow castmates.

Single mum Jade was on the lookout for her perfect match after being left heartbroken by the father of her eight-year-old daughter, so could Ridge be the one? Only time will tell!

Are Ridge and Jade still together? Here is everything you need to know.

Jade and Ridge met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Jade and Ridge still together?

Since MAFS Australia is still airing, it is unclear whether Ridge and Jade are still together, however the pair have hinted that they are currently in a relationship.

During an interview with the presenters of Bronte & Lakey for Breakfast in March, Ridge said: "I'm pretty confident with what Jade and I have."

The two have also been pictured holding hands recently so we're taking that as confirmation!

Ridge and Jade were the final MAFS Australia couple to wed on the show. Picture: Nine

Jade and Ridge's wedding day

As the final couple took to the aisle, Jade and Ridge saw sparks fly when they locked eyes and exchanged vows.

Things went from strength to strength when a nervous Jade told Ridge about her daughter, to which the groom replied that he couldn't wait to meet her.

One thing that did stand in the way of their connection was Ridge's repeated use of the word 'dece'. While it was sweet to begin with, the term did begin to grate on Jade as their time in the experiment continued.

Jade and Ridge had an immediate connection. Picture: Nine

Jade and Ridge's first commitment ceremony

The couple were all loved up during their first commitment ceremony, much to the envy of their fellow MAFS couples.

Ridge made a heartfelt speech to his wife, saying: "I want a future with someone, hopefully it's going to be with Jade. I admire how grounded and strong she is, she's such a good mum, she's such a good friend, she's such a good person and I can see a future with her outside of this."

Jade and Ridge had a successful first commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Ridge meets Jade's daughter

Feeling like Ridge could be her future partner, Jade takes the brave step to introduce her husband to her eight-year-old daughter Victoria.

The new family went on a day out to the zoo where Ridge continued to bond with Victoria, much to the delight of his wife.

Jade and Ridge have continued to build on their connection. Picture: Nine

Ridge meets the rest of Jade's family

After his meeting with Jade's daughter went swimmingly, Ridge was hoping his conversation with his wife's sister Jasmine and mother Dale would go just as well. Unfortunately for him, it didn't.

Upon kicking things off with his classic 'dece' line, Jasmine and Dale raise concerns that they think Ridge may be too immature for Jade.

Things go from bad to worse when Ridge refuses to decide whether he will relocate to be closer to Jade and her daughter, leaving his new wife in tears.

