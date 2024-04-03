MAFS Australia's Ridge hit with claims he cheated on Jade with ex-girlfriends

Ridge has denied claims he has cheated on Jade with his ex-girlfriends. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Jade and Ridge had one of the strongest relationships on the show, but now the couple have been hit with shocking cheating claims.

MAFS Australia groom Ridge has been hit with claims he cheated on his partner Jade following their emotional final vows which saw them commit to one another.

Ridge, who has previously denied these claims, was matched up with single mum-of-one Jade during Married At First Sight and ended up walking off into the sunset with his new partner after weeks in the experiment.

More recently, however, two women claiming to be his ex-girlfriends have said that they both slept with Ridge following the filming of MAFS, when he was with Jade.

The reports of Ridge's alleged cheating first surfaced when So Dramatic! reported earlier this year that he had dumped two ex-girlfriends to appear on the show.

Jade and Ridge left Married At First Sight Australia as a couple following final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

The publication also reported claims that he had cheated on Jade with these ex-girlfriends after the show had finished filming, claims Ridge has said himself are false.

Now, the host of the So Dramatic! podcast has revealed that two women claiming to be the ex-girlfriends of Ridge have got in touch to reveal what happened.

They told the podcast host that they were both speaking to him during filming and that they slept with him after the show, while he was still with Jade.

According to the podcast, Ridge asked both these women to wait for him until after MAFS had finished so they could get back together.

“We were full together, and he called me and said he was going on MAFS,” one woman claiming to be Ridge’s ex said: “But then he asked me to wait for him and pick up where we left off when he was done.”

The unnamed woman added: “We slept together in January, and Jade knows about it. He’s a piece of work, that’s for sure.”

Another woman, also claiming to be Ridge's ex, claimed she was dating Ridge “before, during and after filming”.

“I’m so embarrassed to admit that now, but he also said I was the love of his life and would also call me the ‘future mother of his kids’ just like he’s been calling Jade,” she told the podcast.

Ridge has denied the claim made by these women, saying he would never cheat on Jade. Picture: jadepywell / Instagram

In a Facebook post shared earlier this year, Ridge responded to the claims, writing: “I’ve never cheated on Jade. We’ve had our ups and downs like in any relationship, but I’d never disrespect the future mother of my kids like that.

"Maybe you guys should check your facts before believing every bit of rubbish that’s posted on the internet.”

Jade and Ridge are still together to this day, confirming their romance is still going strong following their emotional and romanic final vows.

Taking to Instagram, Ridge wrote the following caption alongside a video montage of their time together: "If you had told me before I went on this experiment that I’d find love, I would have laughed in your face and told you to tell your story walking.

"In the experiment I managed to meet a girl who made me fall so deeply for her and made me realise why it never worked with anyone else. She’s all I’ve ever wanted and so much more.

"I’m so grateful that the experts matched us, and although she was handed to me, we made the choice to stay together and build something really special. These are some of my favourite moments during the experiment and I can’t wait to make so many more."