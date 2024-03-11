MAFS Australia shock as Jack 'hits on' Jade behind Ridge and Tori's backs

Jack told Jade she has a 'spicy energy' during their one-on-one meeting. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Jack continues to play the role of the season 11 villain as he flirts with bride Jade during a one-on-one meeting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Jack has shocked viewers as a teaser for Tuesday's episode shows Tori's husband 'hitting on' Ridge's bride Jade.

Jack has already become the most controversial participant of the season after admitting to applying for MAFS while in a relationship, telling fellow groom Jonathan to "muzzle" his wife Lauren and referring to a group of the cast at the couples' retreat as "whales".

As if that wasn't enough to make the reality TV viewers angry, it appears Jack isn't even close to finished as he appears to be seen "flirting" with Ridge's bride Jade during a one-on-one meeting.

In a teaser for Tuesday's episode, Jack and Jade can be seen meeting up at a restaurant during feedback week, where the bride tells the cameras she thinks she will be able to give him some good advice.

While Jade was happy to give Jack some advice, it looked like Tori's husband had different ideas. Picture: Channel Nine

However, it looks like Jack can't help himself as he can be seen telling Jade: "You have a spicy energy," before adding: "You're in the top three for me for good looking couples right now."

In an interview clip with the producers, Jack can also be seen telling the cameras: "I like Jade, I've dated people like Jade in the past..."

Jack could be seen telling Jade she has a 'spicy energy' during their meeting. Picture: Channel Nine

After seeing this clip, MAFS fans have been quick to call the groom out for his behaviour, with one commenting: "Jack hitting on Jade 😂😂😂💀 #MAFSAU #MAFS."

Another posted: "Looks like Jack had more of a spark with Jade in two minutes than he has with Tori in weeks. I said as soon as I saw Jade that Jack would like her #mafs #MAFSAU," while a third wrote: "I knew Jack would find Jade attractive 😆 I saw it coming, been waiting for this.. #mafs."

It appears viewers saw this coming as they expected Jack to show an interest in Jade, despite her being in a happy relationship with groom Ridge.

How will Tori feel when she hears what Jack has been saying to Jade? Picture: Channel Nine

Throughout his relationship with Tori, Jack has admitted that they have lacked a "sexual spark" and - despite both being sexual people - they have not yet consummated the marriage.

While it is not clear if this meeting between Jack and Jade is part of feedback week - or even couple swap week - we do know that only an episode before he told wife Tori he hopes they would be in a position to start a family in two years.

Jade and Ridge's romance has gone from strength-to-strength after they joined the cast as a late match, with the single mother introducing her new husband to her daughter in recent episodes.