MAFS Australia's Jack branded the 'worst kind of human' after photo ranking challenge

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori took part in the photo ranking task. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Jack and Tori have faced criticism online following their very awkward photo ranking challenge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Jack Dunkley, 34, has come under fire after he made his wife Tori Adams, 27, 'convince' him to rank her the 'hottest' during a photo challenge.

The task saw each couple receive images of their fellow brides and grooms and were asked to rank them on a scale of attractiveness. Whilst Timothy Smith, 51, refused to take part in the challenge as he didn't want to jeopardise his relationship with Lucinda Light, 43, Jack had a very different approach to the activity.

Assessing the pictures of the women, Jack told Tori: "Looks are very important to me, so you're on par with a couple other ladies. Do you agree that you're the hottest?"

This led Tori to reply, "I would agree that I'm the hottest, yeah" after which Jack retorted, "why?" before going on to state, "convince your husband you're the hottest."

Jack and Tori had a rough start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Viewers then watched as Tori went on to list her features that she finds attractive, leading Jack to agree and place his wife's image at the top of the list.

The personal trainer then said: "Like I was saying looks are important and I was happy to do this challenge because I didn't want to upset you, but if I didn't find you super attractive, you'd be bummed. But I can easily say I'd have you up here".

Watch Jack and Tori's photo challenge here:

MAFS Australia’s Jack and Tori take part in photo challenge

This exchange led to an outcry on social media, which saw Jack branded 'disgusting'. Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their opinions on the couple.

One user wrote: "Jack makes me feel physically sick. The way he talks about people, specifically women is disgusting. He talks about them like objects rather than actual human beings. #MAFSAU."

Another stated: "Convince your husband you're the hottest? Jack you are fully the worst kind of human."

With a third stating: "Unsure what’s worse Jack asking Tori to say why she’s the hottest or her actually answering."

Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

The newlyweds have had a rocky journey so far on Married At First Sight Australia, after Jack told Tori that he'd "definitely had bigger sexual sparks" with previous partners, whilst the couple were on their honeymoon.

Things took another turn when the topic of Jack's ex-girlfriend came up during a recent dinner party, leading many of the contestants to question his motives for taking part in the show.