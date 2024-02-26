Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith is looking for his true love. Picture: Instagram/@timsmith_melbourne/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Timothy from Married At First Sight Australia, from his age, to his job, previous relationships and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has returned for another series of fiery drama and sweet romance.

The MAFS Australia 2024 cast have been revealed, and one of the grooms looking for love this year is 51-year-old business owner Timothy Smith.

Experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken, and Alessandra Rampolla have paired Timothy with 43-year-old Lucinda Light, as the duo are both hoping to build a long-lasting connection. But will the couple remain together or quit before the end of the experiment? Only time will tell!

How old is Timothy from Married At First Sight Australia, what business does he own, who is his ex-girlfriend and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light were wed on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Timothy?

Timothy from Married At First Sight Australia is 51-years-old and from Victoria.

When describing his perfect partner, Timothy is looking for someone who is 'genuinely good person, with a flexible, fun nature'. He's also hoping to feel butterflies in his stomach when his wife walks down the aisle.

What is Timothy's business?

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy owns a gin distillery and is a real estate tycoon.

The MAFS star is a self-professed Peter Pan and 'doesn't let people in easily'. But will he be able to soften his hard exterior and grow closer to Lucinda?

Read more: Who is Cassandra from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Sara from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Timothy Smith often posts selfies on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@timsmith_melbourne

Who is Timothy's ex-girlfriend?

Prior to taking part in the experiment, Timothy from Married At First Sight Australia revealed that his last relationship ended six years ago.

It has also been rumoured that the MAFS groom once dated a 23-year-old, however Timothy nor the apparent ex have come forward with details of their partnership.

What is Timothy's Instagram?

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy does have Instagram, and fans can follow him @timsmith_melbourne.

He often posts pictures from his distillery as well as documenting his love of helicopters.

Read more: MAFS Australia 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Read more: Who is Lauren from MAFS Australia? Bride's age, job, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

Read more: Who is Richard from MAFS Australia? His age, children, job and Instagram revealed