MAFS Australia 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed
26 February 2024, 19:00 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 19:20
Keep up to date with what's going on with the cast of Married At First Sight Australia by following their Instagram accounts.
Married At First Sight Australia is back for 2024 with season 11 and a host of new brides and grooms including the likes of Jayden, Lauren, Lucinda, Eden, Andrea, Natalie and Collins.
As MAFS returns, interest in the participants and their lives away from the show will spike as viewers want to follow along with what's going on in their lives and - most importantly - if they are still with the stranger they married.
And there's no better place to go to check-in on the cast than their social media pages, including Instagram, where they share pictures from their glamorous lives.
To make things easier for you Married At First Sight Australia fans, we've put together all the Instagram pages you need to be following.
Andrea
Andrea, who married Richard on MAFS Australia, is on Instagram and has been sharing snaps of her time on the hit show. You can follow her with the handle @andreathompson_andie.
Cassandra
Cassandra, a 29-year-old administration officer from Queensland, can be followed on Instagram under the handle @cassandraallen_.
Eden
Eden, 28, is a recruitment manager from Queensland who married Jayden on MAFS. You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @edenharper.
Ellie
Ellie is a 32-year-old from Queensland who married Ben on Married At First Sight Australia. You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @elliedixoxo.
Lauren
Western Australian-based PR and marketing consultant Lauren lives a pretty glamorous lifestyle. Keep up to date by following her on Instagram under the handle @lauren_funn_.
Lucinda
Spiritual 43-year-old Lucinda from New South Wales is one of the most memorable people on this year's MAFS. Follow her on Instagram under the handle @lucindaslight.
Natalie
Natalie, 32, is a physiotherapist from Victoria who married Collins on MAFS. You can follow her Instagram under the handle @natarai.
Sara
Sara, a 29-year-old nutritionist from New South Wales, shares snaps from MAFS and her life away from the show on her Instagram. Follow her under the handle @saramessy.
Tori
Victoria-based Tori, 27, married Jack on MAFS Australia. Keep up-to-date with her life on Instagram under the handle @torileighadams.
Ben
Ben, 39, is a tour guide from New South Wales. Follow him on Instagram under the handle @walters_tours.
Collins
Collins, 28, has had a lot of explaining to do on his Instagram feed during his time on MAFS Australia. You can follow him under the handle @collins_christian_.
Jack
Jack, 34, is a personal trainer from Queensland and one of the most controversial grooms in MAFS history. You can follow him on Instagram under the handle @jack_dunkley.
Jayden
Jayden, 26, is a kickboxer from Queensland and married Eden on MAFS Australia. Follow his updates on Instagram under the handle @jaydeneynaud.kickboxer.
Jonathan
Jonathan, 39, married Lauren on Married At First Sight Australia and has been sharing updates on his Instagram. Follow him under the handle @jono.mccullough.
Michael
Michael, 34, has been sharing his experience on MAFS on his Instagram account, you can follow him under the handle @m.felix88.
Richard
Richard, 62, may be the oldest groom to ever appear on Married At First Sight Australia but that doesn't mean he doesn't love a bit of Instagram himself. You can follow him under the handle @richard_sauerman.
Tim
Tim, 31, married Sara on Married At First Sight Australia and has been sharing snaps from his time on the show. Follow him on Instagram under the handle @timcalwell.
Timothy
Funny and down-to-earth Timothy, 51, married Lucinda on Married At First Sight Australia. Follow him on Instagram under the handle @timsmith_melbourne.
Tristan
Tristan, a 30-year-old event manager from New South Wales, is also active on Instagram. You can follow him under the handle @tristancblack.
Jade
Jade, a 26-year-old executive assistant from Queensland, is also an active Instagram user. You can follow her under the handle @jadepywell.
Stephen
Stephen, a 26-year-old hairdresser from Western Australia, is one of the late grooms to join the season 11 cast. He loves the outdoors and documents his life on Instagram under the handle @stephenrstewart.
Ash
Ash, 33, is a sales manager from Victoria and shares his life on Instagram under the handle @ashgalati.
Ridge
Ridge, a 27-year-old psychiatric nurse from New South Wales, shares pictures from his life on his Instagram account @ridgebarredo.