MAFS Australia 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Keep up to date with what's going on with the cast of Married At First Sight Australia by following their Instagram accounts.

Married At First Sight Australia is back for 2024 with season 11 and a host of new brides and grooms including the likes of Jayden, Lauren, Lucinda, Eden, Andrea, Natalie and Collins.

As MAFS returns, interest in the participants and their lives away from the show will spike as viewers want to follow along with what's going on in their lives and - most importantly - if they are still with the stranger they married.

And there's no better place to go to check-in on the cast than their social media pages, including Instagram, where they share pictures from their glamorous lives.

To make things easier for you Married At First Sight Australia fans, we've put together all the Instagram pages you need to be following.

Andrea

Andrea, who married Richard on MAFS Australia, is on Instagram and has been sharing snaps of her time on the hit show. You can follow her with the handle @andreathompson_andie.

Cassandra

Cassandra, a 29-year-old administration officer from Queensland, can be followed on Instagram under the handle @cassandraallen_.

Cassandra keeps people up-to-date with her life on Instagram, including her Married At First Sight journey. Picture: Cassandra Allen / Instagram

Eden

Eden, 28, is a recruitment manager from Queensland who married Jayden on MAFS. You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @edenharper.

Ellie

Ellie is a 32-year-old from Queensland who married Ben on Married At First Sight Australia. You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @elliedixoxo.

Lauren

Western Australian-based PR and marketing consultant Lauren lives a pretty glamorous lifestyle. Keep up to date by following her on Instagram under the handle @lauren_funn_.

Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren is one of the most memorable brides of all time. Picture: Lauren Dunn / Instagram

Lucinda

Spiritual 43-year-old Lucinda from New South Wales is one of the most memorable people on this year's MAFS. Follow her on Instagram under the handle @lucindaslight.

Natalie

Natalie, 32, is a physiotherapist from Victoria who married Collins on MAFS. You can follow her Instagram under the handle @natarai.

Sara

Sara, a 29-year-old nutritionist from New South Wales, shares snaps from MAFS and her life away from the show on her Instagram. Follow her under the handle @saramessy.

Married At First Sight bride Sara shares snaps from her glamorous lifestyle on Instagram. Picture: Sara Messy / Instagram

Tori

Victoria-based Tori, 27, married Jack on MAFS Australia. Keep up-to-date with her life on Instagram under the handle @torileighadams.

Ben

Ben, 39, is a tour guide from New South Wales. Follow him on Instagram under the handle @walters_tours.

Collins

Collins, 28, has had a lot of explaining to do on his Instagram feed during his time on MAFS Australia. You can follow him under the handle @collins_christian_.

Jack

Jack, 34, is a personal trainer from Queensland and one of the most controversial grooms in MAFS history. You can follow him on Instagram under the handle @jack_dunkley.

Married At First Sight's Jack shares a lot of topless pictures on his Instagram account. Picture: Jack Dunkley / Instagram

Jayden

Jayden, 26, is a kickboxer from Queensland and married Eden on MAFS Australia. Follow his updates on Instagram under the handle @jaydeneynaud.kickboxer.

Jonathan

Jonathan, 39, married Lauren on Married At First Sight Australia and has been sharing updates on his Instagram. Follow him under the handle @jono.mccullough.

Michael

Michael, 34, has been sharing his experience on MAFS on his Instagram account, you can follow him under the handle @m.felix88.

Richard

Richard, 62, may be the oldest groom to ever appear on Married At First Sight Australia but that doesn't mean he doesn't love a bit of Instagram himself. You can follow him under the handle @richard_sauerman.

Richard is proving he's not too old for Married At First Sight Australia and Instagram! Picture: Richard Sauerman / Instagram

Tim

Tim, 31, married Sara on Married At First Sight Australia and has been sharing snaps from his time on the show. Follow him on Instagram under the handle @timcalwell.

Timothy

Funny and down-to-earth Timothy, 51, married Lucinda on Married At First Sight Australia. Follow him on Instagram under the handle @timsmith_melbourne.

Tristan

Tristan, a 30-year-old event manager from New South Wales, is also active on Instagram. You can follow him under the handle @tristancblack.

Jade

Jade, a 26-year-old executive assistant from Queensland, is also an active Instagram user. You can follow her under the handle @jadepywell.

MAFS Australia bride Jade is on Instagram, and keeps people up-to-date with her time on the experiment. Picture: jadepywell / Instagram

Stephen

Stephen, a 26-year-old hairdresser from Western Australia, is one of the late grooms to join the season 11 cast. He loves the outdoors and documents his life on Instagram under the handle @stephenrstewart.

Ash

Ash, 33, is a sales manager from Victoria and shares his life on Instagram under the handle @ashgalati.

Ridge

Ridge, a 27-year-old psychiatric nurse from New South Wales, shares pictures from his life on his Instagram account @ridgebarredo.