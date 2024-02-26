Who is Andrea on MAFS Australia? Age, children, job and Instagram revealed
Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia bride Andrea from her age to her children and her job.
Andrea is the oldest bride to be taking part on this year's Married At First Sight Australia, season 11, marrying the oldest participant of all time, 62-year-old Richard.
The photographer from Queensland describes herself as young-at-heart and does not believe age defines you, as does her MAFS husband.
Andrea's relationship history already has a big connection to Married At First Sight, with the blonde beauty admitting on the show that it wasn't until watching a previous season that she realised her ex was gaslighting her.
As Andrea and Richard marry at first sight, here's everything you need to know about the bride.
How old is Andrea and where is she from?
Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea is 51-years-old and from Queensland.
Andrea loves motorbikes, coffee and cricket - just like her husband Richard, who she marries in episode five of MAFS 2024.
The mum-of-two applied to be on the show after splitting from her ex-partner when she realised she was being gaslit. This realisation happened when she was watching a previous season of the hit reality show, and goggled what the term meant.
Since being single, Andrea has had to deal with being bread-crumbed, love-bombed and ghosted by potential partners and is now ready for something real.
What is Andrea's job?
Andrea from Married At First Sight Australia is a photographer, specialising in family photoshoots, weddings and headshots.
From her website, we can see that the talented photographer has a knack for capturing a very special moment.
How many children does Andrea have?
Andrea from Married At First Sight Australia is a mum-of-two; she has a son, Cooper, and a daughter, Evie.
On her wedding day to Richard, Cooper walks his mother down the aisle while Evie watches hopefully from the crowd as Andrea marries Richard.
Richard is also the dad to grown-up children, and on the wedding day they all appear to get on well!
How to follow Andrea on Instagram
Andrea from Married At First Sight Australia has Instagram, and you can follow here under the handle @andreathompson_andie.
