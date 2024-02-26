Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight/Nine

How old is MAFS Australia bride Lucinda Light, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia has returned in 2024 for an eleventh season of fiery arguments and loads of drama as a brand new cast is introduced.

One of the brides looking for the husband of her dreams is 43-year-old Lucinda Light. MAFS Australia experts Alessandra Rampolla, 49, Mel Schilling, 52, and Jon Aiken, 53, have matched Lucinda with 51-year-old Timothy Smith, but are Lucinda and Timothy still together? Only time will tell!

Highly spiritual and a self-confessed 'earth mama' Lucinda has an optimistic approach to love and life, making her an amazing Married At First Sight contestant.

How old is Lucinda from MAFS Australia, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Lucinda Light married Timothy Calwell on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Lucinda?

Lucinda from Married At First Sight Australia is 43-years-old and from New South Wales.

The kind of husband Lucinda is looking for should be: "An open-minded man who is willing to be vulnerable, have a good time and explore everything the world has to offer. He must be dedicated to constant personal evolution and discovering his full potential alongside her."

What is Lucinda's job?

MAFS Australia star Lucinda is a MC and Wedding Celebrant. She also runs her own speed-dating company, however Lucinda is hoping Married At First Sight will help her find her perfect partner.

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light are one of the couples on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Lucinda's Instagram?

Lucinda from MAFS Australia does have Instagram, and fans can follow her @lucindaslight.

She often posts images from the weddings where she has been a celebrant, as well as information regarding her speed-dating business.

