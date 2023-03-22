MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla: Age, husband and weight loss journey

MAFS Australia has Alessandra Rampolla as their sex and intimacy expert. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Married At First Sight Australia contestants have clinical sexologist Alessandra by their sides to help them with a successful marriage - but who is she? Here are some important facts about the expert.

Alessandra Rampolla joined the Married at First Sight Australia crew back on season eight where she worked alongside John Aiken and Mel Schilling on the expert panel for the contestants.

As the expert on sex and intimacy, Alessandra has found herself coming face to face with some of the cast's biggest problems as she continues to coach them to a successful marriage.

But as we get to know the couples better on the 2023 season, we take a closer look at exactly who Alessandra Rampolla is as she becomes one of the audiences' favourite faces on the show.

Here's everything you need to know about Alessandra including her age, where she's from, her husband and her famous weight loss journey.

Alessandra Rampolla has been on MAFS Australia since season eight. Picture: Alessandra Rampolla/Instagram

Who is Alessandra Rampolla?

Age: 49 (born March, 25, 1974)

From: Puerto Rico

Instagram: @alessarampolla

Alessandra is most famous for her role on Married At First Sight Australia where she replaced Dr Trisha Stratford.

She is a certified clinical sexologist with over 20 years experience in the field.

She has a master's degree in marriage and family therapy and has a number of other qualifications in the field of sexology.

Alessandra has also been a regular guest on shows like Dr Phil and even hosted her own radio show, as well as being the bestselling author of five books.

Is Alessandra Rampolla married?

Alessandra was previously married to businessman John Hernandez who she wed in 2007. However, sadly, the couple ended things and filed for divorce in 2011.

The marriage broke reportedly because she was keen to stay in Argentina to raise a family where as he wanted to return to Puerto Rico.

The sexologist has claimed her relationship history means she can relate to her patients more.

Alessandra Rampolla has been open and honest about her weight loss journey. Picture: Alamy

Inside Alessandra Rampolla's weight loss journey?

Alessandra has always been open with her fans about her weight loss journey and is more than happy to share her journey.

In 2008, she underwent gastric bypass surgery after concerns with her weight.

In an interview with 9Entertainment, she said: "My weight was a concern for health reasons going into a pregnancy.

"Of course, you can become pregnant and have a healthy pregnancy if you are overweight, but of course there are a lot of risks that can happen being not in the healthiest form. So, I was concerned about that and that was the main motivation."