MAFS Australia's Lucinda appears to confirm she's still with Timothy: 'It's a beautiful love story'

It looks like things work out for MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia viewers are convinced Lucinda and Timothy's romance is still going strong following their time in the experiment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Lucinda, 43, has dropped a hint she and Timothy, 51, are still together with a profound comment about their "love story".

Spiritual Lucinda and 'tin man' Timothy met for the first time on their wedding day after being matched up by the MAFS Australia experts after they expressed promise that the caring bride would help her new husband open up and deal with his immense grief.

On their wedding day, while Lucinda was ecstatic with her match, Timothy revealed some concerns over his new wife's spirituality - however, when he opened up to her about the death of all his family members, Timothy warmed to Lucinda as she supported him through the conversation.

Later on in the experiment, Lucinda and Timothy's romance is branded a "slow burn" as the groom struggles to adapt to his wife's constant company and desire to talk about their feelings.

Lucinda hinted that her relationship with MAFS husband Timothy turns into a 'beautiful love story'. Picture: Channel Nine

After weeks of ups and downs, the couple finally find their feet as the couple's retreat begins, with Timothy even calling Lucinda his "rock" during an emotional conversation.

Now, Lucinda has dropped the biggest hint yet that she and Tim are still going strong following their time in the experiment.

Speaking to Refinery29, Lucinda admitted that her relationship with Timothy turns into a "beautiful love story". She told the publication: "It's a beautiful love story that unravels. It'll touch your heart immensely" - we don't know about you, but "love story" sounds very promising to us!

Lucinda and Timothy are growing closer and closer as the MAFS experiment continues. Picture: Channel Nine

In the same interview, Lucinda reflected on her time on MAFS and the journey she went on with husband Timothy, including his difficulties expressing his grief from the past.

"It really took me a while to understand the layers of Tim's grief and what he needed and how he unpacks and what's not an irritant to him," Lucinda said: "I'm somebody that just wants to delve into it all and speak about feelings all day long, but that's not Tim's approach."

Timothy revealed on his wedding day to Lucinda that he was a 'tin man' and struggled to open up. Picture: Channel Nine

She went on: "It took me a while... to understand that complexity and his internal scape. It was a moment by moment, day by day discovery and inquiry.

"Many times... I wasn't tuning in, I wasn't reading the room enough. There's so much in retrospect that I would have done if I had known better. When you know better, you do better.

"I was genuinely doing my best to be compassionate and understand him and be gentle, but also get the marriage moving and move it in a direction that gave it a shot."