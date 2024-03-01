MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix pictured kissing Lauren Dunn's husband Jonathan McCullough

Ellie and Jonathan have been pictured kissing following filming of MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Ellie and Jonathan appear to be together, despite the couple being matched with different people during the experiment.

Warning! This article includes spoilers for season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia.

Married At First Sight Australia's Ellie Dix and Jonathan McCullough appear to be in a relationship after they were pictured enjoying a romantic day on the beach earlier this year.

Ellie and Jonathan are currently participating in season 11 of MAFS Australia where they were matched with different partners, however, they appear to have confirmed that those marriages do not work out.

The hit reality show where strangers agree to put their faith in the experts and marry a stranger is currently still airing over in Australia, with the series starting in the UK just days ago.

As the show is pre-recorded, the results of the matches is required to remain a secret until the final episodes air. Despite this, Ellie and Jonathan have already appeared to confirm that instead of finding love with their matches - Ben and Lauren - they find happiness with one another.

Ellie and Ben's relationship ends during Married At First Sight Australia after the groom tells her he doesn't think that are 'meant to be together'. Picture: Channel Nine

During MAFS Ellie was matched with tour guide and podcaster Ben, and while their romance started on a positive note, the couple faced many issues throughout the series including their conflicting opinions on having children.

Meanwhile, Jonathan was matched with Lauren, who he felt an instant connection with on their wedding day - despite her being an hour late to the ceremony.

Like Ellie and Ben, Jonathan and Lauren's time on MAFS is not smooth-sailing with Lauren complaining multiple times about his lack of passion and in one situation failing to stand up for her when fellow groom Jack told him to "muzzle his woman".

Jonathan married Lauren on MAFS Australia, but it appears that romance did not work out. Picture: Channel Nine

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail Australia, Jonathan and Ellie were seen kissing and holding hands during a trip to Tamarama Beach in Sydney last month.

In the images, the couple can be seen kissing and cuddling in the water, before returning to the beach holding hands.

Ellie and Jonathan appear to be in a relationship following Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

According to reports, Jonathan and Ellie shared secret text messages while MAFS was filming, after the bride left the experiment and in turn her relationship with Ben.

A source told the publication: "Lauren had no idea that Jono kept in contact with Ellie and found out during filming, and boy was she not happy.

"She was completely gobsmacked and felt humiliated by the end - but everyone else is happy for them."

They added: "Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the Final Vows. Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry."