Why did Simon leave MAFS Australia?

Simon and Michael never got a chance to meet after the groom pulled out of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

This is the real reason Married At First Sight Australia groom Simon quit the show before his wedding to Michael.

Simon, 39, was set to marry a stranger on Married At First Sight Australia season 11, however, left his match Michael heartbroken when he pulled out of the show just days before their wedding.

The South Australia-based marketing manager attended the bucks night with fellow grooms including Jayden, Timothy, Jack and Tim, while Michael joined the girls at the hen night.

Despite this, expert John Aiken is forced to visit Michael to break the news that Simon had left the show, leaving him without a match.

The sudden change in attitude towards the experiment has left many viewers questioning the real reason behind Simon's exit from the series.

Michael was left left heartbroken when MAFS expert John Aiken told him his match, Simon, had quit the experiment ahead of their wedding. Picture: Channel Nine

After dropping out of MAFS, Simon explained his choice to the Daily Mail Australia, where he explained: "MAFS wasn't what I thought I wanted at this point in my life, that's all."

He added: "I just felt bad for whoever they set me up with. I did initially leave, but they managed to coax me back... I gotta look out for myself."

Simon attended the MAFS bucks night, but sadly removed himself from the experiment following the evening with the other grooms. Picture: Channel Nine

It was reported around the same time that "the pressure" and "the unknown" of the experiment had caused Simon to pull-out of the show.

A show insider revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle: "The day after filming the bucks party, show bosses called all the grooms in for a meeting whilst they were in Sydney.

“They spent hours going over their contracts which they'd all now signed, discussing in great detail the potential ramifications if they breach them and breaking down exactly what the next six months would be like, including press intrusion and people from their pasts speaking out.”

Simon, who was previously married and who has a teenage son, is said to have quit the show following this meeting.

Some spoilers for season 11 of MAFS Australia incoming!

Later in the series, Michael get a second chance at love when he marries latecomer Stephen. Picture: Channel Nine

While the experts go on to find another match for Michael later in the series, the last minute change of cast is said to have derailed the show. One production insider said at the time: "It's complete and utter chaos! Simon leaving was a blindside. Everyone's been running around like headless chickens trying to salvage the situation."

Later in the season, Michael is matched up with late-arrival Stephen, a 26-year-old hairdresser from Western Australia.