Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Where are Married At First Sight's Jayden and Eden now and are they still together following the experiment?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 saw the experts pair Jayden, 26, with Eden, 28, with the couple meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

Jayden and Eden hit it off instantly on their wedding day, with the kickboxer's brother and former MAFS star Mitch watching on, both admitting at the time to being very happy with their match.

Of course, with weeks of the series left, there is plenty of time for the pair to reach difficult times, leaving many viewers to question whether Jayden and Eden are still together today?

MAFS was recorded last year and the contestants will not be allowed to go public with their relationship status until the final vows air on TV over in Australia, which means we won't know for sure who is still together until that time. But we can always go looking for clues!

Jayden and Eden were both head-over-heels for each other when they met on their wedding day on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Jayden and Eden still together?

Married At First Sight Australia is still airing down under, which means that no one knows yet if Jayden and Eden went the distance! We can, however, look at some of the clues across both the bride and groom's social media pages for a hint of what has happened since the show.

Both Jayden and Eden marked their wedding day on Instagram as it aired on Channel Nine, both sharing revealing messages which make it appear that the pair may still be together.

Sharing pictures from their wedding day, Jayden wrote: "An amazing wedding with an amazing woman, I can’t wait to get to know, love and cherish everything about your beautiful soul. Here’s to forever us Eden."

Jayden also shared a picture of himself and Eden eating their wedding cake together, adding the caption: "It was at this moment I knew, the experts nailed it!" Meanwhile, Eden shared similar pictures on her own Instagram page and captioned them with the message: "The best first date I’ve ever had."

Jayden and Eden are very loved-up on their social media, making many MAFS viewers think they are still together. Picture: Eden Harper / Instagram

Jayden and Eden's wedding day

Jayden and Eden are instantly smitten with one another when they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

During their MAFS wedding day Jayden told the cameras: "She is definitely my type," while Eden added: "I think my grin says it all. He's tall and handsome, he's so stunning."

Later on, however, Jayden begins to doubt his connection with his new wife and questions whether she feels the same way as he does.

During a private chat on their wedding day, Eden reassured him: "I would sum up today as perfect. It was 10 out of 10."

Jayden's shocking confession to Eden

After a perfect honeymoon and smooth-sailing as they moved into the MAFS apartments, Jayden and Eden faced their first hurdle during honesty week.

As part of a task, Jayden reveals to Eden that after his ex-girlfriend cheated on him he told her the only way they would be able to get back together was if he could sleep with one of her friends - while she watched. And, yes, it happened.

Eden is left hurt when Jayden reveals a shocking story from his past relationship. Picture: Channel Nine

Eden, whose ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her lifelong friend, was understandably triggered by the admission and leaves the apartment to seek advice from fellow bride Sara.

When the pair come back together, Eden is even more shocked when Jayden tells her he has "no regrets" around this event. She tells him: "I don't know why you'd come up with that as a solution, it just blows my mind."

Jayden seems deflated that he upset his wife, telling the cameras: "I honestly don't know if she can forgive this."

Jayden and Eden move on at first commitment ceremony

At the first commitment ceremony of MAFS season 11, Jayden has reflected on the confession and tells the experts: "I do regret it, it was absolutely the wrong thing."

John Aiken called the story "shocking, unacceptable and toxic," but the couple agree to move forward in their relationship.

Jayden and Eden have confessed to the MAFS experts that they are falling for one another. Picture: Channel Nine

Jayden and Eden grow stronger

Following the shocking admission from Jayden and the fallout which came afterwards, the couple continue to grow closer and soon become one of the strongest couples in the experiment.

During the following commitment ceremonies, the couple share their affection towards one another, with Jayden confessing at one point: "I'm head-over-heels, I've never felt like this before."