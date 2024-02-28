Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

28 February 2024, 17:12

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?
After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today? Picture: Channel Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where are Married At First Sight's Jayden and Eden now and are they still together following the experiment?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 saw the experts pair Jayden, 26, with Eden, 28, with the couple meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

Jayden and Eden hit it off instantly on their wedding day, with the kickboxer's brother and former MAFS star Mitch watching on, both admitting at the time to being very happy with their match.

Of course, with weeks of the series left, there is plenty of time for the pair to reach difficult times, leaving many viewers to question whether Jayden and Eden are still together today?

MAFS was recorded last year and the contestants will not be allowed to go public with their relationship status until the final vows air on TV over in Australia, which means we won't know for sure who is still together until that time. But we can always go looking for clues!

Jayden and Eden were both head-over-heels for each other when they met on their wedding day on Married At First Sight
Jayden and Eden were both head-over-heels for each other when they met on their wedding day on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Jayden and Eden still together?

Married At First Sight Australia is still airing down under, which means that no one knows yet if Jayden and Eden went the distance! We can, however, look at some of the clues across both the bride and groom's social media pages for a hint of what has happened since the show.

Both Jayden and Eden marked their wedding day on Instagram as it aired on Channel Nine, both sharing revealing messages which make it appear that the pair may still be together.

Sharing pictures from their wedding day, Jayden wrote: "An amazing wedding with an amazing woman, I can’t wait to get to know, love and cherish everything about your beautiful soul. Here’s to forever us Eden."

Jayden also shared a picture of himself and Eden eating their wedding cake together, adding the caption: "It was at this moment I knew, the experts nailed it!" Meanwhile, Eden shared similar pictures on her own Instagram page and captioned them with the message: "The best first date I’ve ever had."

Jayden and Eden are very loved-up on their social media, making many MAFS viewers think they are still together
Jayden and Eden are very loved-up on their social media, making many MAFS viewers think they are still together. Picture: Eden Harper / Instagram

Jayden and Eden's wedding day

Jayden and Eden are instantly smitten with one another when they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

During their MAFS wedding day Jayden told the cameras: "She is definitely my type," while Eden added: "I think my grin says it all. He's tall and handsome, he's so stunning."

Later on, however, Jayden begins to doubt his connection with his new wife and questions whether she feels the same way as he does.

During a private chat on their wedding day, Eden reassured him: "I would sum up today as perfect. It was 10 out of 10."

Jayden's shocking confession to Eden

After a perfect honeymoon and smooth-sailing as they moved into the MAFS apartments, Jayden and Eden faced their first hurdle during honesty week.

As part of a task, Jayden reveals to Eden that after his ex-girlfriend cheated on him he told her the only way they would be able to get back together was if he could sleep with one of her friends - while she watched. And, yes, it happened.

Eden is left hurt when Jayden reveals a shocking story from his past relationship
Eden is left hurt when Jayden reveals a shocking story from his past relationship. Picture: Channel Nine

Eden, whose ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her lifelong friend, was understandably triggered by the admission and leaves the apartment to seek advice from fellow bride Sara.

When the pair come back together, Eden is even more shocked when Jayden tells her he has "no regrets" around this event. She tells him: "I don't know why you'd come up with that as a solution, it just blows my mind."

Jayden seems deflated that he upset his wife, telling the cameras: "I honestly don't know if she can forgive this."

Jayden and Eden move on at first commitment ceremony

At the first commitment ceremony of MAFS season 11, Jayden has reflected on the confession and tells the experts: "I do regret it, it was absolutely the wrong thing."

John Aiken called the story "shocking, unacceptable and toxic," but the couple agree to move forward in their relationship.

Jayden and Eden have confessed to the MAFS experts that they are falling for one another
Jayden and Eden have confessed to the MAFS experts that they are falling for one another. Picture: Channel Nine

Jayden and Eden grow stronger

Following the shocking admission from Jayden and the fallout which came afterwards, the couple continue to grow closer and soon become one of the strongest couples in the experiment.

During the following commitment ceremonies, the couple share their affection towards one another, with Jayden confessing at one point: "I'm head-over-heels, I've never felt like this before."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Married At First Sight Australia bride Natalie

Who is Natalie from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Collins and Natalie

Are MAFS Australia's Collins and Natalie still together?

Married at First Sight

Simon and Michael never got a chance to meet after the groom pulled out of the experiment

Why did Simon leave MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Full lineup revealed

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

What is wrong with Kate Middleton and how is she now? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy has suffered some heartbreaking losses throughout his life

MAFS Australia groom Timothy's heartbreaking family loss explained

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia bride Tori Adams

Who is Tori from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Jack Dunkley is looking for love

Who is Jack from MAFS Australia? His age, job, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Olly Murs

When is Olly Murs baby due? Everything we know about his first child

Kylie Minogue had a string of number one singles

Is Kylie Minogue married and does she have any children? Her relationship status revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

What time does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend and how is the date determined?

Lifestyle

Good Morning Britain saw guests disagreeing on Peppa Pig

Mum bans children from watching Peppa Pig as the show teaches them 'bad behaviour'

Lifestyle

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

The naughtiest children's names revealed, according to teachers and parents

Parenting

MAFS Australia 2024 is on our screens

How long is MAFS Australia on for and how many episodes are there?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight best man Ben has responded to criticism over his speech on Sara and Tim's wedding day

MAFS Australia best man Ben defends his controversial speech at Tim and Sara's wedding

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia

Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Jayden is on MAFS Australia 2024

Who is Jayden from MAFS Australia? His age, brother, Instagram and kickboxing career revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia star Cassandra Allen is looking for love

Who is Cassandra from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard Sauerman was paired with Andrea Thompson

Who is Richard from MAFS Australia? His age, children, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith smiles with his bride Lucinda Light

Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia will see Tristan Black join the show

Who is Tristan on MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia star Tim Calwell smiles on wedding day

Who is Tim from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's what we know about Tristan and Cassandra's relationship so far

Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Married at First Sight

Here's what happened between Mitch and Ella after Married At First Sight Australia

What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia sees a bucks' night happen instead of a stag do

Why are the stag dos called a bucks' night on MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight