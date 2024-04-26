MAFS Australia's Ella brutally shades Jayden following his shock split from Eden

MAFS Australia star Ella Ding has taken a dig at Jayden Eynaud after his split from Eden Harper. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia favourite Ella had some harsh words for Jayden after his dramatic break up with Eden.

Married At First Sight Australia star Ella Ding, 30, has shaded former brother-in-law and MAFS star Jayden Eyanud, 26, following his shock split from Eden Harper, 28.

The 30-year-old- who starred in the 2022 series of MAFS Australia- took to TikTok to post a scathing remark towards Jayden, after he reportedly left Eden 'blindsided' when he called time on their relationship.

Upon making their break up public, Eden posted a moving video of her and Jayden together, before revealing that the pair had parted ways. Whilst the clip received lots of comments from heartbroken fans, there was one post which stood out from the rest.

According to The Tab, former MAFS bride Ella took a swipe at Jayden, reportedly writing: "His last words on the screens… 'I’m not Mitch 2.0'", followed by a melting face emoji.

MAFS Australia star Ella Ding has hit out at Jayden Eynaud. Picture: Nine

She also went on to add: "Thank God for silver linings because you have one coming."

This isn't the first time Ella has taken a savage dig at her ex's brother, as she slated Jayden earlier this year during an episode of her Sit With Us podcast.

Speaking about Eden and Jayden's relationship, Ella said: "He’s not right for her. I don’t think they’re good for each other.

"I think they need to go their separate ways, whether they have or haven’t in the real world. I don’t like Jayden, and maybe it’s because he’s related to Mitch."

Eden and Jayden are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Ella then went on to diss Jayden for his reaction to Eden's anxiety on the show, stating: "He’s pushing her to be uncomfortable. He’s not respecting her wishes or nurturing the anxiety she’s feeling.

"I get he said, 'This is all new to me I don’t know how to understand anxiety', but don’t [keep bringing] it up. She’s not comfortable, and there’s got to be a better way he can go about it."

Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper had some struggles on the show. Picture: Nine

Whilst it isn't totally clear why Ella has beef with Jayden, it may have something to do with her messy break up from Jayden's brother Mitch Eynaud, 29.

During their time on the show, Ella and Mitch had an instant connection and even made it to final vows. However their relationship came crumbling down when Mitch revealed he couldn't commit to his wife and the pair left the experiment single.

Confusingly, they both attended the reunion together and confirmed they were an official couple, just weeks after calling things off. But their partnership wasn't meant to be as Mitch and Ella split for good shortly after the final episode was filmed.

Mitch Eynaud and Ella Ding were paired together on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

During Jayden's wedding to Eden this season, Mitch opened up about his regrets surrounding his time with Ella, telling cameras: "I remember my wedding like it was yesterday. It takes me back to Ella, it takes me back to the experiment...

"I didn't trust the experiment and obviously looking back at it now, I wish I did trust it a little bit more. It was very difficult for me to open up and be myself and that's something I regret."

Since splitting, Ella has gone on to tie the knot with her partner Guy Palmero, whilst it appears that Mitch is currently single.