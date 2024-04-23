MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan's awkward final vows in full

Jonathan and Lauren had an awkward final vows on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

What did Lauren and Jonathan say to each other during their final vows on MAFS Australia? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 saw explosive drama, fiery arguments and cheating scandals rock season 11, but one couple who will go down in MAFS history are Lauren Dunn, 34, and Jonathan McCullough, 40.

After getting off to a rocky start and Lauren having to leave the experiment at one point due to a medical emergency, relations between the couple appeared to be on the up towards the end of the show.

However all of that was turned on its head when it was revealed that Jono had been texting fellow MAFS star Ellie Dix, 32, behind his wife's back. This led to a massive argument between the couple, which resulted in Lauren walking away from her husband during their final vows.

With Jack and Tori, Sara and Tim, Jayden and Eden, and Ridge and Jade exchanging vows, here are Lauren and Jonathan's final vows on MAFS Australia in full.

Lauren walked away from Jonathan on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What did Jonathan say to Lauren at final vows?

"Lauren, the first day I met you was one of the best days I’ve had in years. I turned round to see a beautiful woman with striking blue eyes. You were cracking me up before you even made it down the aisle and I did develop feelings for you instantly.

"I came into this experiment with the feeling that I was going to be one of the lucky ones who found their forever partner. I couldn’t believe it, I kept saying to the experts they’ve actually done it, they’ve found my match.

"In the following weeks we had some good days, but mostly the days were not enjoyable for either of us, and I felt like your walls were up and you didn’t want to hear from me.

"I feel like you viewed everything I did through a negative lens, you would say that I wasn’t assertive, that I was boring and robotic. You said in our vows you will support and respect me, I don’t really feel like you ever respected me. However I kept trying as I was hopeful.

"When we went to Perth for homestay it was an incredible few days. I felt closer to you than I had since our wedding day. I thought from the affection you were showing me, that perhaps I was finally breaking down your walls and maybe winning you over.

"I saw hope and it made me happy. At the next commitment ceremony it was mentioned that I had been messaging Ellie. I didn’t think this was an issue, you snatched my phone off me and pretended that the messages with Ellie were flirty.

"Seeing you so willing to lie like that to make me look bad astonished me, and by lying to the whole group to make me look bad, you showed you don’t support me and that makes me deeply upset. This is when I knew you aren’t the person for me. I do wish you all the best in this crazy journey we call life."

Jonathan and Lauren chose to split during final vows. Picture: Nine

What did Lauren say to Jonathan at final vows?

"Jono, I’m going to deviate from my expected tone and adopt an approach a little more foreign to me. I went all out for you today and managed to find my heart. So in honour of this discovery I’m going to speak to you from it.

"Our wedding day was magical, everything I expected and more. The chemistry and immediate attraction was palpable and I felt like the experts got it right when I saw you standing at the end of the aisle.

"All my concerns, reservations and outside noise and cynicism melted away. Although we had our ups and downs we were both as willing to give it our absolute all. At least that’s what it seemed.

"Our homestay visit to me was the absolute highlight of our relationship. I felt like I could truly see some kind of future together outside of this experiment and it was exciting. And then, of course, it all came crashing down.

"It was brought to my attention that you had been continuing to build some kind of relationship with another bride. One that you hid from me, then had the audacity to blame me for when you were exposed. My world felt like it had come crashing down around me.

"Instead of taking accountability at the final dinner party you chose to try and flip the script on me, blame me for not caring, never liking you and not being here for the right reasons.

"Although you completely wasted my time in terms for finding a romantic partner, you taught me that I should always trust my gut. Jono I don’t see a future with you and no it’s not me, it’s you."

Watch Lauren and Jonathan's final vows on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia’s Jonathan and Lauren’s final vows

Following this cringe-inducing exchange, Lauren and Jono were brought face-to-face once more during the MAFS reunion where we witnessed Jonathan and Ellie confirm their relationship.

This caused an intense fallout between the three, with Ellie screaming at Lauren during their very awkward final dinner party.

However it looks like relations between the new couple and Lauren are slightly less frosty, after the bride defended Jonathan and Ellie from backlash online following their cheating scandal.