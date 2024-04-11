MAFS Australia's Lauren defends Ellie against trolls following their dramatic reunion

MAFS Australia's Lauren has defended Ellie on social media. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Ellie has reportedly been left 'traumatised' after receiving negative messages online following her appearance on MAFS Australia.

Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren Dunn, 32, has defended Ellie Dix, 32, after the bride received a torrent of abuse online following her outburst at the MAFS reunion.

Ellie and Jonathan McCullough, 40, shocked fans when they waltzed into the final dinner party hand in hand, confirming their relationship. This display came just weeks after their cheating scandal rocked the experiment, leaving Lauren in tears upon discovering the betrayal.

Despite engaging in a shouting match, it seems like all has been forgiven between the ladies as Lauren has come to Ellie's defence after angry fans sent abusive messages to the bride.

Lauren took to Instagram to lend her support to Ellie and Jono and called for an end to the hateful messages.

MAFS Australia's Ellie has received abuse online. Picture: Nine

The bride wrote: "To everyone trolling and attacking Ellie at her workplace, please stop immediately.

"What you see on TV is only a small portion of what goes on. Regardless of what you saw on TV (filmed 6 months ago) I have no problems with Jono and Ellie and neither of them deserve to be harassed or bullied.

"Please can everyone let them be happy and let's all move on."

Earlier this week Yahoo Lifestyle revealed that Ellie had been left 'traumatised' by messages she received online.

Ellie's friend Tahli told the publication how the MAFS star was feeling, stating: "It is disturbing the hate and revolting comments Ellie is receiving. She is extraordinarily traumatised and as someone who has known her for 18 years, I have never seen her so upset."

"She is one of the kindest, most genuine, loyal, compassionate and loving people I know, and to see her receive so much hate and derogatory comments based on a substantially edited television show, is saddening and troubling for the people in today's society."

MAFS Australia bride Lauren has stuck up for Ellie online. Picture: Nine

So Dramatic! also reported that Ellie's workplace had been targeted, with viewers posting derogatory reviews online about the plastic surgery clinic and suggesting that the MAFS bride should be fired.

The Coastal Clinic Plastic Surgery at Southport and Aesthetics Clinic at Varsity Lakes where Ellie works is owned by Dr Drew Cronin. He has now spoken to the Gold Coast Bulletin about the negative reception his business has received following Ellie's appearance on MAFS.

Dr Cronin stated: "People who have never been patients in our clinic… feel entitled to make permanent one-star reviews based on their disagreement with the actions of one subcontractor aired on television."

He added: "We’ve had people contact us wanting to know when Ellie will next be in the clinic. Presumably, so they can confront and either harass her or assault her."

Ellie and Jonathan made their debut on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Despite the controversial start to their relationship, Ellie and Jonathan appear to be putting the hatred behind them and are continuing their relationship on the outside world.

The pair recently met up with some of their season 11 cast members, including Lucinda Light, 42, Timothy Smith, 51, Cassandra Allen, 29, Andrea Thompson, 51, and Michael Felix, 34.

