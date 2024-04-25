MAFS Australia's Jayden 'tried to return' bracelet he gave Eden following messy split

Jayden and Eden have split since the show ended. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Fans loved when Jayden gave Eden a bracelet during final vows, however it's now been alleged that he tried to sell the sparkly accessory after their break up...

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden Eynaud, 26, has been hit with claims he tried to sell the bracelet he gifted Eden Haper, 28, following their dramatic split.

Earlier this week, UK fans watched as the cute couple declared their love for each other, with the groom gifting his bride a sparkly bracelet as they began their new life together.

Despite putting on a united display at the MAFS reunion, the pair announced their split shortly after the series had finished airing, with Eden claiming "the person I chose didn’t choose me."

Now rumours have began to swirl that Jayden was attempting to sell the bracelet he gave Eden during their final vows.

Jayden reportedly requested Eden to give the bracelet back. Picture: Nine

A source spilled the beans on the So Dramatic! podcast, telling the hosts that Jayden wanted to get rid of the accessory after the pair grew apart.

They revealed: "He told her to sell the bracelet and then split the money with him. So tacky. He’s the biggest tight***."

However the insider went on to state that Eden, "wanted to keep it so she didn’t sell it", with Jayden later claiming that the whole thing was a prank.

The source disclosed: "She told him it was her bracelet and Jayden was really p***** about it. He later said it was just a joke and she could keep it, but it was still a weird thing to say."

Eden and Jayden split shortly after the MAFS reunion. Picture: Nine

This revelation comes after the couple shocked fans by announcing they had parted ways, just days after the reunion episode.

Taking to Instagram, Eden released a statement regarding their split, writing: "When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with longterm intentions. Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.

"I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me. Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me.

"Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for."

Watch Jayden and Eden's final vows on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia Jayden and Eden’s final vows

The MAFS bride later came out to discuss how her break up with Jayden went down, telling Daily Mail Australia that she was left "blindsided" by the split.

Eden said: "Everything was good. I do think in any relationship, there's ups and downs, but it came completely out of the blue for me. It was definitely a blind side.

"I just felt that the way that it all fell apart for us when he broke up with me, I just felt he was choosing not to be with me, and he didn't want to be with me."

Eden and Jayden are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Whilst Jayden hasn't commented on the accusations that he tried to sell the bracelet, he did speak out on his break up from Eden, writing: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast ❤️"