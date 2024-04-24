When was MAFS Australia filmed and how far apart was the reunion episode?

The MAFS Australia reunion was filmed in 2023. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

When was the MAFS Australia reunion filmed and how long before it was shown on TV? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight Australia has brought us an eleventh season full of drama, arguments, cheating and of course, love.

The final episodes of the show were jam-packed with explosive moments. From Jack and Tori's awkward final vows, to Lauren dramatically dumping Jonathan after finding out he was messaging Ellie behind her back, nobody can say MAFS didn't bring the heat this series.

Now as we head towards the reunion episode, we'll get to see the brides and grooms reunite one last time to rehash their grievances and reveal whether they are still with their significant other or not. But with the series being prerecorded and some pairings splitting since the show has been filmed, many have been wondering when MAFS was recorded.

Lauren and Sara were at the centre of the MAFS Australia reunion drama. Picture: Nine

When was MAFS Australia filmed?

MAFS Australia was filmed in the second half of 2023, before being shown in Australia in January 2024. The show made its way to the UK shortly after, arriving on our screens in February and finishing in April.

Due to the series airing months after being recorded, two of the couples have since split, meaning that the reunion isn't up-to-date.

After filming Sara and Tim, and Jayden and Eden announced that they were no longer in a relationship, despite the couples putting on a cosy display at the MAFS reunion.

Jonathan and Ellie surprised their fellow couples at the MAFS reunion. Picture: Nine

When was the MAFS Australia reunion filmed?

The MAFS Australia reunion was filmed in November 2023, with the final vows being recorded in October last year.

Daily Mail Australia leaked images of the cast arriving to the reunion in 2023, despite the show not airing for a further two months.

During the dramatic taping, Cassandra confronted Sara on her behaviour, while Jack and Tori stole the limelight when they stormed out of the reunion.