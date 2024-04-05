MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori 'blew up at producers' after storming out of reunion

5 April 2024, 12:15

Jack and Tori apparently 'stormed out' of the MAFS Australia reunion
Jack and Tori apparently 'stormed out' of the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

It's almost time for the MAFS Australia reunion and apparently Jack and Tori are involved in most of the drama.

It's not long until the Married At First Sight Australia season 11 reunion airs and we are ready for the drama to commence.

This will be the final time we will see the 2024 cast together as they enjoy a fiery dinner party where cheating scandals are addressed and lies exposed.

One MAFS couple who are sure to be in the firing line are Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, after their controversial relationship received heat both within the experiment and on social media.

Now it seems that the reunion episode went so bad for the pair they ended up storming out not returning to the final commitment ceremony.

Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia
Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

An insider told So Dramatic! that Jack and Tori were unhappy with the way they had been edited on the show, which led to an almighty blow up between them and production.

The source said: "Tori and Jack blew up at producers and accused them of giving them a bad edit and claimed that they didn’t show any of their good times together.

"They went ballistic and chucked a hissy fit. It was so intense."

The insider continued: "Everyone else thought they were the villains, but they couldn’t see it. But what they showed is what the rest of the cast all saw.

"It wasn’t a bad edit; it was the truth, exactly how they were and what happened, and how every other single person there saw it."

The source also revealed that during the reunion Jack and Tori were shown a montage of their time in the experiment, including all of the times Jack had lied to the group.

This apparently caused the groom to have a massive blowup at the experts and argue with his fellow contestants.

MAFS Australia groom Jack has faced backlash from his fellow contestants
MAFS Australia groom Jack has faced backlash from his fellow contestants. Picture: Nine

The source added: "Everyone just went off at them. It was wild. Jack denied everything, and Tori defended him as usual. Jack and Tori both started crying. That’s how bad it was."

Things then went from bad to worse, with the insider disclosing that the couple 'stormed out of the reunion and left'.

"They just got up and walked out and didn’t come back. There were still three more couples to go.

"So we all took a break. The producers had to rearrange the couches to fill in the gaps because they refused to come back and film."

Jack and Tori are still in a relationship despite their difficulties on the show
Jack and Tori are still in a relationship despite their difficulties on the show. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley

Jack and Tori had a rocky time on the show, with the groom's controversial comments making headlines across the world.

The 34-year-old became the season 11 villain after he told Jonathan McCullough, 39, to 'muzzle your woman' when his wife Lauren Dunn, 32, was criticising him.

He also received backlash online when he asked Tori to 'convince' him that she was the 'hottest' bride during a very awkward photo ranking challenge.

However things seem to be going well for the unlikely pair as they seem to be totally loved up on social media.

