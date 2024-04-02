When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? Air date revealed as trailer drops

The MAFS Australia reunion date has been revealed. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

The MAFS Australia reunion trailer has been revealed, but when will it be shown on TV? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 has seen cheating dramas, couple-swapping, fiery dinner parties and friendship fallouts aplenty. But now this will all come to an end as we see the cast reunite one last time for an epic showdown.

After an exciting final vows ceremony which saw some of the couples bid farewell to each other, we'll see the brides and grooms meet again in a dramatic reunion episode.

With tensions rising between Timothy and Jayden, everyone coming for Jack and a new couple making their debut, we can't wait for the fireworks to go off.

When is the MAFS Australia reunion? Here is everything you need to know and warning, this article contains spoilers...

Things are set to kick off during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

When is the MAFS Australia reunion?

The Married At First Sight Australia reunion is set to air Down Under on the 7th and 8th of April.

It is currently unclear when the reunion episode will be shown in the UK, however it is thought it will be available to watch later this month.

Watch the MAFS Australia trailer here:

MAFS Australia reunion trailer

The reunion trailer sees Jonathan and Ellie make their first appearance as a couple, much to the shock of the rest of their co-stars.

Tensions continue flare during the dinner party when Lauren confronts her former beau about his new relationship, leading to a very awkward interaction.

Elsewhere it looks like things aren't rosy between Sara and Tim as the couple appear to be showing some cracks in their relationship.

The cast will reunite for a final get-together. Picture: Nine

It also seems like Cassandra will be confronting Tori following her 'feral little outburst' which caused outrage online.

Despite Tori apologising for her actions, it seems that Cass hasn't forgiven the bride for her comments, leading to a fiesty confrontation during the reunion.