Are MAFS Australia couple Sara and Tim still together?

31 January 2024, 17:39

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim's marriage didn't get off to the best start, but do they make it work?
Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim's marriage didn't get off to the best start, but do they make it work? Picture: Channel Nine / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened between Sara and Tim after Married At First Sight and are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara, 29, and Tim, 31, met for the first time on Married At First Sight Australia on their wedding day after being set up by the show's experts.

The nutritionist from New South Wales and the online business owner from Queensland looked to be the perfect match on paper, both having a connection to Columbia and sharing in mutual heartbreak from previous relationships.

While their wedding ceremony appeared to show a promising future for the couple, the reception revealed some trouble in paradise already for Sara and Tim.

First of all, we had the revelation from Tim that he had come out of a six year relationship only months before appearing on MAFS and was planning to propose to his ex-girlfriend before their romance ended.

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim were swept away with one another as they met for the first time at the alter
Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim were swept away with one another as they met for the first time at the alter. Picture: Channel Nine

This admission left Sara shocked, and was only made worse when Tim said that he "needed her help", which she took to mean he needed help getting over his ex.

Sara and Tim's disastrous reception only got worse when the best man, Ben, stood up to give his controversial speech which was labelled "derogatory" and "disgusting."

The couple decided to star fresh on their honeymoon in Fiji, and appeared to be getting on well before Tim's comment that Sara "needs to relax" left her furious, resulting in her storming away from the date.

Married At First Sight couple Sara and Tim appeared to have put things behind them on their honeymoon – but then he told her to 'relax'
Married At First Sight couple Sara and Tim appeared to have put things behind them on their honeymoon – but then he told her to 'relax'. Picture: Channel Nine

With so much trouble for the couple already, viewers of Married At First Sight Australia have been left questioning whether Sara and Tim are still together after filming the reality show.

Of course, we won't know this for sure until the series plays out and the final vows happen, with the cast being sworn to secrecy until it airs on TV.

As fans, however, we can take a look at the clues on the pair's social media to see if we can get an idea of whether Sara and Tim are still together.

Married At First Sight bride Sara teased that her romance with Tim could pick up during the series
Married At First Sight bride Sara teased that her romance with Tim could pick up during the series. Picture: Sara Messy / Instagram

Firstly, the pair follow each other on Instagram, which is hopefully a good sign! Sara has, however, only shared pictures of herself from the show on her social media, and only one of her with husband Tim.

She did, however, caption one of these images with: "Sometimes the best love stories start with a plot twist…" which could mean that things turn around for the pair during their time with the experts.

Tim has shared pictures of his wedding to Sara, adding the suggestive caption: "The calm before the storm.. (of romance 😉)," appearing to tease an explosive time for the couple during the experiment.

