MAFS Australia's Sara reveals what really happened with her ex-boyfriend

Will Sara and Tim survive this? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Sara has spoken out after she was exposed for seeing her ex-boyfriend at one of the most dramatic dinner parties in MAFS history.

Sara from Married At First Sight Australia has revealed what really happened with her ex-boyfriend, and why confusion meant she couldn't explain herself at the dinner party where her secret meet-up was exposed.

This week, Eden and Jayden pulled Sara and her husband Tim aside to share the fact the bride had met her ex-boyfriend the weekend before, a bombshell Eden had struggled to keep.

During the dinner party, Sara told Tim that she had seen her ex-boyfriend the weekend prior, but revealed that it was a group gathering that he happened to also be attending.

Later, when the rest of the MAFS participants were made aware of the meeting, it came to light that Sara had also slept with her ex-boyfriend a month before starting the experiment with many questions surrounding this unnamed man had a girlfriend at the time.

Sara has explained that she was talking about two different ex-boyfriends at the dinner party. Picture: Channel Nine

Now, in an interview with 9Entertainment, Sara has cleared up the confusion and revealed that there were two ex-boyfriends being spoken about at the dinner party.

"The first ex was the one that I met up with and he's been on and off with his girlfriend for six years," she explained: "The second ex is the one I hooked up with before the experiment, not the first."

Sara said that when she was questioned by the group about sleeping with her ex while he had a girlfriend she was "totally confused" as these were different ex-boyfriends.

MAFS Australia: Sara defends herself over ex-boyfriend

She explained: "I can understand how it looked bad to everyone and I'm not OK with cheating. What I did was wrong, I crossed a line not telling Tim that I saw my ex and I wish I'd dealt with it differently."

Tim's wife added that she had one major regret over the dinner party and how the drama unfolded, saying: "I regret not sitting there with Tim and telling him how sorry I was. I was just in complete and utter shock and thought, 'How do I defend myself? How do I explain nothing actually happened?"

Sara has also hit out at Eden for exposing her at the dinner party and not talking to her alone. Picture: Channel Nine

She also opened up about her relationship with friend and fellow bride Eden who exposed her meeting with the ex-boyfriend at the dinner party.

Sara said: "If she was feeling crippling anxiety about it I would've hoped that she would've brought it up to me sooner.

"She could've come up to me and said 'Hey, I think what you're doing is wrong, I think you should tell Tim,' and given me the opportunity to do it myself not in front of everyone at a Dinner Party."

MAFS Australia: Sara yells at co-stars after ex-boyfriend admission

With the commitment ceremony around the corner, will this admission from Sara be enough to make Tim write 'leave'?