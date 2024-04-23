MAFS Australia's Richard reveals Timothy 'let him down' during his relationship with Andrea

MAFS Australia's Richard has opened up about his friendship with Timothy. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia's Richard has spoken out against Timothy after he confessed he couldn't 'trust' his fellow groom.

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard Sauerman, 62, has spoken out against season 11 groom Timothy Smith, 51, revealing he felt 'let down' by his former friend.

During an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle’s Behind the Edit podcast, the 62-year-old discussed his fractious relationship with Timothy, after a series of events led him to discover he couldn't 'trust' the MAFS alum.

This revelation comes after the motivational speaker recently opened up about his relationship with former wife Andrea Thompson, 51. In the juicy interview Richard defended his controversial comments regarding his and Andrea's intimacy, as well as spilling the beans on how much the cast are paid.

During the discussion regarding Timothy, Richard explained that the groom would often tell his partner Lucinda Light, 42, information he had told him in confidence.

Richard from MAFS Australia has spilled the tea regarding his fellow castmates. Picture: Nine

Richard stated: "When I was on the show and Andie and I were having difficulties, I was quite confused.

"I didn't know what was going on and I felt like, what's happening here? You want to talk to someone, so the person I talked to was Timothy because he was the oldest groom and the closest to my age."

The TV star continued: "I talked to him a bit and I know that pretty much everything I said to him he told Lucinda who told Andie, because they are very, very close. So it took me a while to tweak that and when I did I was like, ‘Oh okay, I better shut up.'"

Timothy had a rocky relationship with Richard on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Richard added: "Behind the scenes, I always had his back. I said, ‘Listen, he's just this tough Aussie guy, that's all it is. He's not a bad person’.

"And then of course, it all turned and everyone fell in love with him, and by then I realised that I couldn't actually trust him. So I felt a little bit let down by him to be honest. But that's fine, that’s okay. It’s not a big deal."

This statement follows rumours that Timothy and Andrea were 'dating' after the twosome were pictured together outside the experiment. Despite fans rooting for this new couple, Timothy later came out to confirm that the pair were 'friends', and do not appear to be in a relationship.

Richard and Andrea split before the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

Later on in the interview, Richard shocked listeners when he revealed which cast member he trusted the most, stating: "There’s only one person I trust.

"The only person I trust from the show is Jack. Jack is solid. Jack did some and said some really bad s*** on the show and he owned it and he copped it and him and Tori had an absolute nightmare of a time."

This may come as a surprise to fans after Jack and Tori became the season's 'villains' following their controversial comments.

Richard defended Jack and Tori on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

The pair received plenty of backlash on social media regarding their behaviour, with many fans taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their thoughts on Jack and Tori.

One user wrote: "Tori and Jack really do deserve each other. There's no saving this girl #MAFSAU"

A second added: "Jack and Tori are horrible actors ... I don't believe a word that they say #MAFSAU"

With a third stating: "Tori & Jack by far the worst couple I’ve witnessed on this show #MAFSAU"