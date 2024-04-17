MAFS Australia's Timothy breaks silence on Andrea dating rumours as fans hope he'll reunite with Lucinda

Timothy has opened up about the Andrea dating rumours. Picture: Instagram/@timcalwell/Lucinda Light

By Hope Wilson

Timothy has opened up about his relationship with Andrea, as fans share hopes he'll get back together with Lucinda.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Timothy Smith, 51, has broken his silence following rumours he was dating fellow season 11 star Andrea Thompson, 51.

The MAFS favourite took to Instagram yesterday to share an image of himself with Andrea, writing the caption: "Friends for life!!!!", putting to bed any talk regarding them possibly being together.

The rumour mill was in overdrive earlier this month as viewers believed Timothy and Andrea were in a relationship after they were spotted out together. However this news will delight fans who have been rooting for Timothy to get back together with Lucinda Light, 42, following their cosy display at the reunion and on social media.

The pair even shared some sweet snaps together as they reunited for Andrea's birthday earlier this month. The former partners also spent time with their MAFS castmates Ellie Dix, 32, Cassandra Allen, 29, Jonathan McCullough, 40, and Michael Felix, 34.

Timothy denied rumours that he was in a relationship with Andrea. Pictured with Lucinda, Michael, Cassandra, Jonathan and Ellie. Picture: Instagram/@elliedixoxo

Despite the desperate pleas of their adoring fans to rekindle their romance, Lucinda and Timothy have stated that they are only friends, but often check in with each other.

In an interview with 9Now Timothy revealed the status of their relationship, stating: "We still stay in touch regularly, every couple of days she'll shoot me a message and we'll talk on the phone."

Lucinda added: "It's a beautiful friendship we've got, we both feel really blessed﻿. Tim feels like family... I've got a very special friendship in Tim."

Watch Timothy and Lucinda reunite on MAFS Australia here:

Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia

Although Timothy and Andrea are not dating, this doesn't mean that there aren't other MAFS couples who have been accused of couple-swapping this series.

After a dramatic cheating scandal this year which saw Lauren Dunn, 32, devastated by her husband Jono getting together with Ellie, fans have now turned their attentions to Tristan Black, 30, and Sara Mesa, 29, after the pair enjoyed a night out without their fellow brides and grooms.

Tristan Black and Sara Mesa may be dating according to MAFS Australia fans. Picture: Nine

Whilst the pair haven't come out to confirm or deny the dating rumours, a source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the pair are not dating, but were actually making a joint personal appearance at a nightclub.

An insider told the publication: "Sara and Tristan always got on as friends and he tried not to get involved in Cassandra's feud with her."

Tim and Sara have split up since the show aired. Picture: Nine

Fans were also in a flurry when Jayden Eynaud, 26, went on a wild night out with Lauren last month, with his partner at the time, Eden Harper, 28, branding their actions 'disrespectful'.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Eden was asked about her husband's partying with Lauren, to which she stated: "I think both of their behaviour on that night was quite disrespectful of me."

The MAFS bride continued: "It felt almost a little bit intentional from Lauren's half to hurt my feelings, and maybe Jayden as well.

"I think that the second that I wasn't there for her to be all over him and there's a clip where she grabs his hand and puts it on her chest and stuff like that."

Eden then went on to describe their behaviour as 'inappropriate and a bit trashy' before going on to state: "I feel a little bit embarrassed by it if I'm being completely honest. However, I think it's more embarrassing for them than it is for me."