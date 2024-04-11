MAFS Australia's Lucinda shares sweet message to Timothy following their emotional reunion

Lucinda has written a heartwarming message for her MAFS Australia husband Timothy. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Lucinda and Timothy have paid tribute to each other as their MAFS Australia journey comes to an end.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 favourites Lucinda Light, 42, and Timothy Smith, 51, have kept fans hopes alive after hinting at a possible reconciliation.

During their heartwarming final commitment ceremony, the bride and groom both thanked each other for their support whilst in the experiment, while also suggesting that they could get back together in the future. Now it looks like relations between the two are still strong, with Lucinda posting a heartwarming tribute to her former partner on Instagram.

This update comes after it was revealed Timothy had served jail time for drug trafficking, with MAFS Australia executives failing to pick up on his criminal past during background checks. However the 51-year-old has shown contrition for his actions and admitted he "wasn't proud" of his actions and is "not who he was 17 years ago."

Despite these developments, it seems that Lucinda and Timothy have continued to build on their wonderful friendship and look forward to developing their connection outwith the show.

Lucinda and Timothy wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram, Lucinda posted a sweet image of the two, with the caption: "Dear Timbo, That’s a wrap! What a blast! What I adore most about you Tim is your ability to bring laughter to those around you, even amidst your own pain and loss.

"Your bravery throughout our time together has been awesome! You opened up your vulnerable side, showing men everywhere that it's not okay to bottle it up! Despite your "Tin Man" facade, I see the enormous heart you carry 💕

"I'm incredibly proud of you, and I'm sure your mum Varee and brother Dave would be too, looking down on you from up above. You've shown true courage and authenticity & you’re a legend. Too many men suffer in silence, and it's time we changed that paradigm. We need to celebrate men who are open-hearted and willing to show their emotions. That’s the new SEXY!"

Timothy and Lucinda have built a strong friendship on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

The 42-year-old added: "I've witnessed you take tremendous strides in our journey together, and I hope you continue on your path of healing.

"True redemption and inner peace come from letting go, forgiving, and allowing love to flow freely. I believe in you, Timbo, and I know that a wonderful woman awaits you for a joyous journey ahead. Here whenever you need an ear. With love and admiration, Lu."

Watch Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia here:

Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia

Timothy also posted a touching message to his former partner, writing: "Turns out Friends at First Sight is even better when you have a friendship like ours."

Fans will be disappointed that these two are no longer together, however there are a few MAFS Australia couples from this season who chose to remain in a relationship following their final vows.

Lucinda and Timothy hinted they may get back together. Picture: Nine

Ridge Barredo, 27, and Jade Pywell, 26, as well as Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, chose to stay in a partnership on the outside world, while Sara Mesa, 29, and Tim Calwell, 31, split shortly after the MAFS reunion was taped.

New couple Ellie Dix, 32, and Jonathan McCullough, 40, appear to be going strong, despite shocking Jono's ex Lauren Dunn, 32, when they arrived together at the final dinner party.

Although a shouting match ensued between the threesome, it appears that the group are on better terms, with Lauren wishing the pair well.