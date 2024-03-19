Who is Michael from MAFS Australia? His age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Michael tied the knot with Stephen on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

What is Married At First Sight Australia groom Michael's age, job and Instagram? Here are all the answers.

Michael Felix, 34, has had an interesting time on Married At First Sight Australia after he was dumped by his first match, Simon, before the couple even met.

Luckily for Michael, MAFS experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla found him another partner in the form of 27-year-old hairdresser Stephen Stewart.

As the only same-sex couple in the 2024 series, Michael and Stephen are one of the three new couples getting married halfway through the show.

How old is Michael from MAFS Australia, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Michael is looking for love on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Michael?

Michael from MAFS Australia is 34-years-old.

Prior to taking part in the show Michael had been single for five years. The groom is looking for someone who is 'tall, dark and handsome and can match his confidence and align with his family values'.

What is Michael's job?

Married At First Sight Australia's Michael is a Salesperson.

He is looking for find a husband who is ready to start a family.

Michael is originally from the USA but now lives in Australia. Picture: Instagram/@m.felix88

Where is Michael from?

Married At First Sight Australia star Michael is originally from a small town in Ohio, USA, but now lives in Victoria, Australia.

He has admitted that his upbringing wasn't the smoothest, however he credits his mum with 'making him the man he is today'.

What is Michael's Instagram?

MAFS Australia Michael's Instagram is @m.felix88.

He often posts images of nights out with friends as well as his travels around the world.

