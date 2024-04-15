Are Sara and Tristan dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Tristan Black and Sara Mesa may be dating according to MAFS Australia fans. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

The rumour mill has been in overdrive after fans were convinced Sara and Tristan from MAFS Australia were together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has already seen one couple swap this series, but there may be another one on the way as Tristan Black, 30, and Sara Mesa, 29, have been pictured together.

After Ellie Dix, 32, and Jonathan McCullough, 40, confirmed their relationship at the MAFS reunion and Timothy Smith, 51, and Andrea Thompson, 51, set tongues wagging when they were photographed together, rumours have been swirling that Tristan and Sara could be the next surprise pairing.

This news comes after the TV favourites were filmed hanging out in a pool together, before spending the night partying together without their Married At First Sight Australia castmates. So could there be a new couple in our midsts?

Are Tristan and Sara from MAFS Australia dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia couple.

Tristan and Sara were seen together recently. Picture: Nine

Are Tristan and Sara from MAFS Australia together?

Neither Tristan nor Sara have confirmed whether they are a couple, however fans have seen the pair grow closer since leaving Married At First Sight Australia.

Sara shared a sweet TikTok video of the two in Darwin as they headed out on a night out together. However their cosy display came as a shock to fans who saw Sara clash with Tristan's ex Cassandra Allen, 29, during their fiery final commitment ceremony.

Tim and Sara have split since MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

One user commented on the video: "I didn't see this duo coming, but I'm so here for it."

Another asked: "What are they together."

With a third adding: "The Duo we didn’t know we needed 🥹🥹"

Despite the positive reception to their potential relationship, Yahoo Lifestyle have reported that the pair are not dating, but were actually making a joint personal appearance at a nightclub.

A source told the publication: "Sara and Tristan always got on as friends and he tried not to get involved in Cassandra's feud with her."

Watch the MAFS Australia reunion teaser here:

MAFS Australia reunion trailer

This recent speculation comes after Sara confirmed she had split from Tim Calwell, 31, despite the couple choosing to remain together during their final vows.

Tristan also appears to be single after breaking up with Cass whilst the show was airing.