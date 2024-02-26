Who is Tristan on MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia will see Tristan Black join the show. Picture: Instagram/@tristancblack/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Everything you need to know about Tristan from Married At First Sight Australia, from his age to his job and Instagram.

Married At First Sight Australia is back for an eleventh season of flirting and fireworks.

While the cast has been announced, fans are eagerly waiting for the drama to commence. One of the grooms taking part this year is 30-year-old Event Manager Tristan Black, with the experts matching him with 29-year-old Administration Officer Cassandra Allen.

The pair immediately connected upon meeting for the first time, but viewers will have to wait and see how their connection develops over the series. While Tristan opens up about his self-esteem issues following his incredible weight loss, will he be able to gain the confidence he needs? Only time will tell!

How old is Tristan from Married At First Sight Australia, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Tristan Black and Cassandra Allen were wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Nine

How old is Tristan and where is he from?

Tristan from Married At First Sight Australia is 30-years-old and from New South Wales.

The MAFS groom was raised by a single mother whom he has described as his 'hero, queen, and biggest supporter'.

What is Tristan's job?

Married At First Sight Australia's Tristan is an Event Manager.

So far he has been unlucky in love and suffered a recent heartbreak, however Tristan is looking for someone who can be his 'ultimate hype man'.

Tristan Black is looking for love on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/@tristancblack

What is Tristan's Instagram?

Married At First Sight Australia groom Tristan does have Instagram, which fans can follow @tristancblack.

He often posts images of his nights out with friends as well as DJ events.

