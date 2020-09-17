Married at First Sight Australia experts: Meet John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Trisha Stratford

The Married at First Sight Australia experts. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Who are Married at First Sight Australia experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Dr Trisha Stratford? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, with viewers enjoying season five of the drama.

Originally airing back in 2018, the show sees 11 couples matched with complete strangers - and the first time they meet, is on their wedding day.

While things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for the pairings, many of them have seemingly found their potential partners.

But who are the experts behind the matchings and what do we know about John, Mel and Trisha? Find out everything…

The Married at First Sight Australia experts. Picture: Nine

Who is Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken?

John Maxwell Aiken, 50, is a former New Zealand cricketer who played for Auckland and Wellington.

He was born in Sydney and his sporting career spanned 11 seasons from 1989/90 to 2000/01.

At the same time as his cricket career, he also trained as a relationship specialist and has run a successful private practice in New Zealand and Australia.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?

He also hosted the ABC documentaries Making Couples Happy and Making Families Happy.

John has been married to wife Kelly Swanson-Roe for 13 years, celebrating their wedding anniversary in January.

The pair share two children together.

Who is Married at First Sight Australia expert Mel Schilling?

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship expert who says she is passionate about ‘educating, motivating and inspiring people to be their best.’

Read More: How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

Mel is in a relationship with her partner Gareth and they share five-year-old daughter Maddie.

The pair met several years ago on dating website eHarmony, and conceived Maddie through IVF.

Speaking about spending lockdown with her other half, Mel recently said: “It's great. It's working really well in terms of sharing the workload and the parenting and the home schooling, but also sort of home stuff.

“I think a big key to that is signalling to each other when we need space because we both do and giving each other those sort of clear boundaries about, personal time versus family time.”

Who is Married at First Sight Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford?

Dr Stratford is a clinical neuropsychotherapist who specialises in the neuroscience of relationships and was seen testing the participant’s brain for its emotional capacity.

She was born in Wellington, New Zealand but is now based in Sydney and has been working as a training consultant and clinical neuro-psychotherapist for over 25 years.

Trisha Stratford was a relationship expert on MAFS. Picture: Nine

The expert has a PhD in Neuroscience and has done her Post- Doctoral research in establishing how the brain is responsible for all aspects of the relationships.

Trisha is in a relationship with a fellow New Zealand named Roger, who she was set up with on a blind date two years ago.

In 2018, she said she was moving to Auckland to be with him, telling Woman’s Day NZ: “I was always planning to come back, but he’s sped up my time frame. A friend set us up on a blind date, and he flew over to Sydney to have coffee. We’ve been together since the beginning of the year.”

Trisha announced she was leaving MAFS earlier this year, and was replaced by sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

Now Read: What is the Married At First Sight Australia prize?