Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

What happened to all the couples from Married at First Sight season 7? Here's where they are now...

E4 is currently showing series five of Married at First Sight Australia which originally aired back in 2018.

And this has seemingly given viewers the MAFS bug, as many have now moved on to season seven.

So, what happened to the couples from the latest series and are any of them still together? Here’s what we know…

Seb Guilhaus and Elizabeth Sobinoff

It’s good news, because Lizzie and Seb are still together now.

After being forced apart during the pandemic, the pair have now been reunited and Seb recently moved from Adelaide to Sydney to live with his girlfriend.

He was initially meant to make the move in February, before coronavirus cancelled their plans.

Poppy Jennings and Luke Eglin

Unsurprisingly, these two didn’t go the distance after Poppy had a total meltdown on her wedding day.

Poppy Jennings and Luke Eglin on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Poppy decided to leave the experiment after just a few weeks to be reunited with her two kids.

Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke

Things didn’t kick off well with Natasha and Mikey, with viewers unconvinced they were a good match.

Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke on Married at First Sight. Picture: Nine

After a few awkward moments during the experiment, they left as friends, but chose to skip the final dinner party.

Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans

Josh and Cathy had the makings of a strong couple, but things didn’t last long and they are now split.

Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Cathy revealed she had some trust issues and even disappeared one night after a commitment ceremony.

Luke then threw some shade when he was asked if Cathy was being fake, as he said: "Cathy would go do her things and then get in a hire car and leave without saying goodbye.

"It's all good and well to act like the happy couple on camera, but it should be exactly the same off camera too."

Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls

Vanessa and Chris seemed to get on great after their first meet, but the spark wasn’t there and they went on to get into some furious fights.

Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz

Amanda and Tash were Married At First Sight's first ever lesbian couple.

Despite things starting well, the morning after their wedding when Tash said she didn’t feel a spark with Amanda and they went their separate ways.

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

They were looking for that "soul-level connection" but Amanda and Tash's love story ended before it even began.

Before official split on the show, Amanda shared a now-deleted post on her Instagram stories that slammed her wife.

"Who you are and how you hold yourself through the bad times is what defines your character.

"Anyone can have an entourage of false followers to help mask your s--tty personality, but who you are alone says it all."

Just before their breakup, Tash also went public with her new girlfriend.

Hayley Vernon and David Cannon

Truck driver Dave and finance worker Hayley looked as though they were going to get their happy ending.

Hayley Vernon and David Cannon on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

But things got very weird when footage emerged of David scrubbing the toilet with Hayley's toothbrush, after it emerged she had kissed co-star Michael.

Hayley was left disgusted and went on to get her revenge by writing ‘stay’ at the last commitment ceremony, but the experts made the executive call that the couple should leave.

Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula

Real estate agents Ivan and Aleks had so much in common and bonded over their Eastern European families.

Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Aleks even called her husband "the male version" of herself and the pair were spotted holding hands after the show.

Unfortunately, when the reunion aired, co-star Natasha confirmed they were no longer together.

She said: "From what I understand Ivan still has a lot of love for Aleks and what I understand from Aleks is that Ivan was becoming really close with Mikey and as we all have seen Mikey is a bit of a playboy party boy and Ivan was getting a bit too sucked into that lifestyle.

"So Aleks was like, 'Why am I about to move my life from Perth?' so from what I understand she's completely blocked Ivan and doesn't talk to him on anything."

Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin

Connie and Jonethen started off well, but the cracks started to show when Connie called her husband ‘immature’.

Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

The pair parted ways and vowed to remain friends.

Mishel Karen and Steve Burley

Mishel wasn’t best pleased when Steve revealed he had cheated in a previous relationship.

After a lot of arguing, Mishel went in on her husband at the final vows ceremony and they decided to call it quits.

Mishel Karen and Steve Burley on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Steve later said the pair are still on good terms after the final episode, explaining: "Where we were after that is a really close moment and I will love Mishel until the day I die."

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan

Stacey was clearly not impressed with her pairing and showed no interest in Michael from the start.

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Michael then reportedly had a kiss with co-star Hayley and the pair went their separate ways.

When Stacey was asked during a Q&A whether there was a chance she and Michael would get back together, she slammed: "I would rather swallow acid and die."

KC Osborne and Drew Brauer

Viewers thought these two were in it for the long haul after Drew gushed over his beautiful bride.

But despite them saying they'd try and make it work at the final vows, they decided to just be friends.

KC Osborne and Drew Brauer on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

In Instagram messages which were leaked online, KC told Stacey: "Honestly now Drew and I talk like friends and it's nice. We don't talk a lot but when we do it's fine. I have zero feelings for him now.

KC is now apparently dating co-star Michael.

