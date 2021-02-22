How can I watch Married at First Sight Australia season 7 on TV?

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 aired in 2020. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

When is the next season of Married at First Sight Australia on TV? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been hooked on Married at First Sight Australia this winter.

The sixth season of the outrageous social experiment has seen the likes of Dan Webb and Ines Basic cause all kinds of drama.

But with the show coming to an end over the next few days, we’re now looking for the next series to get our teeth stuck into.

So, when is Married at First Sight Australia season 7 on and how can I watch it?

Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke on Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

How can I watch Married at First Sight Australia season 7 on TV?

Season 7 of Married At First Sight Australia finished in Oz back in May 2020, but the UK has not yet aired it.

Read More: See Heidi Latcham's new look since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia

Unfortunately, the show is made by Nine Network so Australians can stream all the latest seasons for free on 9Now.

Here in the UK, Channel 4 is the home of Married At First Sight Australia with seasons 1-6 available to stream on All 4.

It is unclear when the seventh season will make its debut, but there was a four month gap in between the fifth and sixth season.

This means we could get to the latest series of the show over the summer.

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight Australia has been officially renewed for an eight season which is due to air later this year Down Under, while a new season of the UK version is also in production.

This time around, the couples will be moving in together into a giant house, similar to the Australian format.

E4 said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

“All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.”

And Channel 4 bosses are now looking for people to take part this Spring.

Applicants will need to fill out a form and answer questions, as well as uploading a video stating why they want to go on the show.

They can also email your name, age and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk and someone will get in touch.

Now Read: Everything that happened after the dramatic Married at First Sight Australia finale