Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Ines Bašić now?

Ines Bašić appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

What happened to Ines after Married at First Sight Australia and is she single?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already addicted to Married at First Sight Australia season six.

And one woman who has been at the centre of the drama in the 2019 series of the hit show is Ines Bašić.

The contestant was matched with Bronson Norrish at the start of the show, but this didn’t last long and she was then linked to fellow MAFS star Sam Ball.

But what happened to Ines after the show and where is she now?

Where is Ines Bašić from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Unsurprisingly, Ines and Bronson didn’t work out.

Things went downhill as soon as they headed out on a parasailing trip in Port Douglas for their honeymoon.

Legal assistant Ines was not happy when Bronson then asked the operator if anyone had died during parasailing.

She screamed: “Are you serious? What sort of dumb-a**e question is that? Jesus, help me!”

Bronson then replied: “Is it too late to get a divorce?”

And things got even more fiery between the pair when Bronson controversially called his wife a very horrible word beginning with C during the group couple’s therapy.

The pair decided to do their separate ways during the third commitment ceremony after Ines embarked on a romance with fellow MAFS groom Sam Ball.

Ines and Sam didn’t work out either after Sam didn’t turn up at the MAFS finale.

It was then claimed that he had blocked her on social media so she had no way of contacting him.

Back in 2019, Ines was sentenced to 70 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to drink-driving charges.

She is now a social media influencer and has more than 150k followers on Instagram.

Here she regularly advertises lifestyle products and poses in her bikini.

Ines is also an ambassador for a children’s charity.

Who is Ines Bašić’s boyfriend?

It is unclear whether Ines is single at the moment but she currently has no couples photos on her social media.

