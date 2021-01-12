Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Bronson Norrish now?

Bronson Norrish appeared on Married at First Sight Australia 6. Picture: Instagram

What is Bronson Norrish's net worth? And what happened to him after Married at First Sight Australia 6?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re already hooked on the sixth season of Married at First Sight Australia.

This time, a whole new bunch of contestants are hoping to find ‘The One’ by meeting their partners for the first time on their wedding day.

And of course, there’s plenty of tears and tantrums to go with it…

But what happened to Bronson Norrish after MAFS and what is he doing now? Find out everything…

Bronson and Ines decided to go their separate ways on MAFS. Picture: Nine

Where is Bronson Norrish from Married at First Sight Australia now?

It’s no surprise to anyone that Bronson Norrish and his partner Ines Bašić didn’t last after the show.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Dan Webb and Tamara Joy?

The pair decided to call it quits during the third commitment ceremony after Ines was accused of having an ‘affair’ with fellow MAFS groom Sam Ball.

Nowadays, entrepreneur Bronson is still running his party boat business in Australia, which he started back in 2009.

He also regularly speaks out about animal cruelty to his 117k followers and re-homing homeless dogs in Bali.

Bronson is currently in a relationship with 29-year-old Hayley Wallis, with the pair often sharing sweet photos on their social media accounts.

What is Bronson Norrish’s net worth?

It is unclear how much Bronson Norrish is worth.

The reality star is owner of his company Party Boat Charters which charges customers to throw parties on his boats.

His biggest boat holds 152 people and costs $3,950 (£2,245) to hire out, with optional extras amounting another $3,000 (£1,700) on top of that.

The smaller boats can be rented for $1470 (£835) for three hours.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Bronson decided to host his 35th birthday party on a luxury boat back in February 2019.

He then charged fans $40 (£20) for a spot on board the 80-foot catamaran which cruised down Perth’s Swan River over four hours.

Bronson will also likely earn money for posting advertisements on Instagram, as well as making personal appearances.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Martha Kalifatidis now?