Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish?

Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Married at First Sight’s Ines and Bronson still together? And where are they now? Find out everything...

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has well and truly taken over our evenings, with a whole new bunch of singletons on the quest to find The One.

And fans of the show will have met Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish who were matched towards the beginning of the series.

But are Ines and Bronson still together? And what happened to them after the show? Here’s what we know..

Are Married at First Sight’s Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish still together?

Erm… no! You won’t at all be surprised to learn that these two are no longer an item.

Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish voted to leave MAFS Australia half way through the series. Picture: Nine/E4

Things started to go downhill during their honeymoon after they got into a furious row during a boat ride and parasailing trip in Port Douglas.

Legal assistant Ines lost her temper when Bronson jokingly asked the tour operator: “So, any deaths due to parasailing?”

A furious Ines snapped back: “Are you f**king serious? What sort of dumb-a**e f**king question is that? Jesus, help me!”

“Is it too late to get a divorce?” former stripper Bronson replied.

The pair decided to leave the show during the third commitment ceremony after Ines embarked on an ‘affair’ with fellow MAFS groom Sam Ball.

Where are Married at First Sight’s Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish now?

Unsurprisingly, Ines and Sam didn’t work out.

While Sam promised Ines that his feelings for her were real and he was willing to try things in the outside world, he didn’t turn up at the MAFS finale.

Ines later revealed that after the experiment ended, Sam ceased all communication with her and blocked her on social media so she had no way of contacting him.

Shortly after the show aired, Ines was sentenced to 70 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Nowadays, the reality star is a social media influencer and regularly advertises beauty products to her 151k Instagram followers. She is also an ambassador for a children’s charity.

It’s unclear whether Ines has a boyfriend, but by the looks of her Instagram page she is currently single.

As for Bronson, he is now happily loved up with girlfriend Hayley Wallis, regularly sharing sweet snaps of the pair.

Alongside a recent photo, he penned: “To all men: Always remember ~ When your busy looking at other women, there are always two men looking at yours. Appreciate, protect & cherish what you have! #powercouple #couplegoals”.

The 34-year-old has also been running his own party-boat business since 2009, but this has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

