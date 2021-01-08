Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Matthew Bennett now?

8 January 2021, 10:15

Matthew Bennett appeared on series six of Married at First Sight
Matthew Bennett appeared on series six of Married at First Sight.

What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Matthew Bennett and who is his girlfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re already hooked on Married at First Sight Australia season 6, you’ll have met Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett.

Videographer Matthew hit the headlines when he revealed he was a virgin at the start of the show, hoping he’d be able to find The One.

But things didn’t exactly go to plan with make-up artist Lauren, and the pair ended on bad terms.

So what happened to Matthew Bennett and is he still single? Here’s what we know…

Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett appeared on Married at First Sight Australia
Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett appeared on Married at First Sight Australia.

Where is Matthew Bennett from Married at First Sight Australia now?

While things got off to a good start, with Matthew and Lauren sharing the night together, their relationship quickly went down hill.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff?

They actually became the first couple to leave the show when Lauren overheard Matthew saying he wasn’t attracted to her during a dinner party.

Revealing she could no longer continue with the relationship, they decided to part ways at the end of the commitment ceremony.

Lauren later told 9Honey Celebrity: “After Matt embarrassed me in front of everyone at the dinner party by saying he wasn’t attracted to me, I knew it would not be fair on myself or him to prolong the experiment.

“Matt had never told me he wasn’t attracted to me before and I was really hurt too. I felt that he really betrayed me, especially because I had always been by his side and respectful of him in social settings.”

Matthew now describes himself as: “Filmmaker, Food Lover, Fitness Enthusiast, Fear Facer”.

He often shares photos travelling around the world with his new girlfriend Annabel.

Who is Matthew Bennett’s girlfriend?

Matthew met Annabel during a wrestling tryout in 2018, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The 29-year-old last shared a photo on Instagram last year, posting a romantic picture with his girlfriend celebrating that she got a new visa.

He captioned the post: 'All good things must come to an end.'

“So ends the days of Annabel's tourist visa and so begins the days of her partner visa.

“It's been a long and stressful year, but we got the visa in with one day to spare.

“Incredibly proud of Annabell and everything she's done and I'm looking forward to the future together. What a great start to 2020.”

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season six: Where is Jules Robinson now?

