Married at First Sight Australia season six: Where is Jules Robinson now?

Jules Robinson is now a mum after MAFS. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Jules after Married at First Sight Australia, and where is she now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

We’ve waited three whole months for the next season of Married at First Sight Australia to air in the UK and the time is finally here.

E4 is currently showing the sixth season of the outrageous social experiment after the previous series’ were a huge hit over the summer.

Fans of the show will have already met Jules Robinson who was paired with Cameron Merchant during the first episode.

And a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling, find out what Jules is up to now…

Where is Jules Robinson from Married at First Sight Australia season 6 now?

While MAFS isn’t exactly known for its perfect matches, Jules actually went on to marry Cameron in real life at the end of the show.

Their wedding ceremony in Sydney was captured in an episode of A Current Affair in November 2019.

Read More: How to follow the Married At First Sight Australia season six cast on Instagram

The couple then moved in together properly and announced they were expecting their first baby together in April last year.

Jules became a mum on October 3rd, 2020 when she gave birth to little Oliver Chase Merchant.

As well as being a busy parent, the reality star has since released her own line of shape wear under the company name Figur.

She also has a second Instagram page called Baby Cub and Lady Lumps, where she discusses all things mum.

In a recent post, Jules spoke about accepting yourself as a new mum and finding balance.

She said: “When you accept the smallest thing takes five hours to complete or nothing really gets done..... it all gets easier.

“Accepting this change for me has been my biggest adjustment. 100% my first priority is my baby, loving, caring, just keeping this little human happy and safe.

“This comes completely natural, with confidence and ease. But when I let go to that ‘I really can’t do it all’ it all just got easier.

“Everything else just has to be prioritised. This may not resonate to all but to me I have found hard.

“Im adjusting to my most important role yet. #becomingamother."

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?