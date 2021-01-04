How to follow the Married At First Sight Australia season six cast on Instagram
4 January 2021, 19:10
Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Find all the stars on Instagram...
It might be cold and wet outside, but E4 has got your back with another dramatic season of Married at First Sight Australia.
The fifth season took the nation by storm last year, and now viewers can watch the 2019 season for the first time in the UK.
This time, there are a whopping 13 couples trying to find love in a very unconventional way by meeting for the first time on their wedding days.
So, as we watch another group of singletons get married to complete strangers, here’s how you can follow them on Instagram.
Married at First Sight Australia season six Instagram handles:
Martha Kalifatidis Instagram
You can find Martha at @marthaa__k
Heidi Latcham Instagram
Heidi’s Instagram handle is @heidslatcham
Ines Basic Instagram
@innnnnnes is Ines’ Instagram name
Jessika Power Instagram
Get to know Jessica at @jessika_power
Lauren Huntriss Instagram
Find Lauren on Instagram @laurenhuntriss
Jules Robinson Instagram
You can see Jules’ Instagram @julesrobinson82
Cyrell Paule Instagram
Cyrell’s Instagram name is @cyrelljimenezpaule
Elizabeth Sobinoff Instagram
Find Elizabeth on Instagram @lizalizzieelizabeth
Melissa Lucarelli Instagram
Find Melissa on Instagram @mellucarelli
Ning Surasiang Instagram
@ning_sura85 is Ning’s Instagram page
Bronson Norrish Instagram
Bronson’s Instagram handle is @bronson_norrish
Mike Gunner Instagram
If you want to find Mike on Instagram it’s @mikekangaroo
Sam Ball Instagram
Check out Sam’s Instagram at @who_is_samm
Mark Scrivens Instagram
Mark can be found on Instagram @thisismarkscrivens but his profile is private!
Dino Hira Instagram
Dino’s Instagram name is @dino_hira
Cameron Merchant Instagram
Find Cameron on Instagram @cammerchant
Nic Jovanovic Instagram
See Nic’s Instagram photos @nicccj
Michael ‘Mick’ Gould Instagram
@mick_gould86 is Mick’s Instagram handle
Michael Brunelli Instagram
Check out Michael’s Instagram page here @mbrunelli
Matthew Bennett Instagram
Matthew’s Instagram name is @mattybgrateful