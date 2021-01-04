How to follow the Married At First Sight Australia season six cast on Instagram

Follow all the Married at First Sight Australia cast on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Find all the stars on Instagram...

It might be cold and wet outside, but E4 has got your back with another dramatic season of Married at First Sight Australia.

The fifth season took the nation by storm last year, and now viewers can watch the 2019 season for the first time in the UK.

This time, there are a whopping 13 couples trying to find love in a very unconventional way by meeting for the first time on their wedding days.

So, as we watch another group of singletons get married to complete strangers, here’s how you can follow them on Instagram.

Married at First Sight Australia season six Instagram handles:

Martha Kalifatidis Instagram

You can find Martha at @marthaa__k

Heidi Latcham Instagram

Heidi’s Instagram handle is @heidslatcham

Ines Basic Instagram

@innnnnnes is Ines’ Instagram name

Jessika Power Instagram

Get to know Jessica at @jessika_power

Lauren Huntriss Instagram

Find Lauren on Instagram @laurenhuntriss

Jules Robinson Instagram

You can see Jules’ Instagram @julesrobinson82

Cyrell Paule Instagram

Cyrell’s Instagram name is @cyrelljimenezpaule

Elizabeth Sobinoff Instagram

Find Elizabeth on Instagram @lizalizzieelizabeth

Melissa Lucarelli Instagram

Find Melissa on Instagram @mellucarelli

Ning Surasiang Instagram

@ning_sura85 is Ning’s Instagram page

Bronson Norrish Instagram

Bronson’s Instagram handle is @bronson_norrish

Mike Gunner Instagram

If you want to find Mike on Instagram it’s @mikekangaroo

Sam Ball Instagram

Check out Sam’s Instagram at @who_is_samm

Mark Scrivens Instagram

Mark can be found on Instagram @thisismarkscrivens but his profile is private!

Dino Hira Instagram

Dino’s Instagram name is @dino_hira

Cameron Merchant Instagram

Find Cameron on Instagram @cammerchant

Nic Jovanovic Instagram

See Nic’s Instagram photos @nicccj

Michael ‘Mick’ Gould Instagram

@mick_gould86 is Mick’s Instagram handle

Michael Brunelli Instagram

Check out Michael’s Instagram page here @mbrunelli

Matthew Bennett Instagram

Matthew’s Instagram name is @mattybgrateful