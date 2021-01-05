Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Cameron Merchant now?

Cameron from Married at First Sight Australia is now a dad. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Cameron after Married at First Sight Australia, and where is he now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has finally returned to our screens, with E4 currently airing season six.

If you’ve already tuned in, you’ll have met Cameron Merchant who was paired with Jules Robinson in the first show.

But what happened to Cameron after the cameras stopped rolling and where is he now? Here’s what we know…

Where is Cameron Merchant from Married at First Sight Australia season 6 now?

Cameron is actually one of the success stories from MAFS Australia and went on to get engaged to Jules for real at the end of the process.

The pair got married in November 2019 in a ceremony at the Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant in Sydney, which was aired in an episode of A Current Affair.

And to make your hearts melt even more, Cameron is now a dad as the reality TV couple have a baby boy.

After announcing they were expecting back in April 2020, Jules gave birth to little Oliver Chase Merchant on October 3rd, 2020.

Former professional cricketer Cameron now lives in Sydney and describes himself as an advocate for mental health awareness.

His website reads: “His mission is to inspire, educate and activate hope for those who may be struggling with a crisis, challenge or those managing a mental health condition - and in the wake of Covid-19 never before has his message been more important. “

Cameron also has his own podcast where he discusses his own post-traumatic stress disorder that led to the onset of depression and anxiety.

In a recent Instagram post, Cameron thanked his wife and son for getting him through a tough year.

He wrote: “Happiest Of New Years to you!🎉2021 is the beginning of anything you want...

2021 is about hope & optimism.. Not promising anything.. but being good to yourself no matter what may unfold

“This year we endured what we endured, we felt what we felt & made it through with more strength, appreciation, learnings & understanding than ever & we are still all in it together

“Happy New Year to you!🎉Thank you to so many & wishing you all the very best for a wonderful & happy year ahead ❤️”

