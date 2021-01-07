Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff?

Sam and Lizzie were paired on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Sam and Lizzie from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4 with a brand new season.

Originally airing in 2019 Down Under, the sixth series follows a whole new bunch of contestants hoping to find The One.

If you’re already hooked on the drama, you’ll know what Lizzie Sobinoff was paired with Sam Ball at the beginning of the process.

But are Lizzie and Sam still together now? And what happened after the show? Find out everything…

Did Lizzie and Sam stay together after Married at First Sight Australia season six?

Erm… that’s a no.

Elizabeth and Sam called it quits just three weeks into MAFS after Sam was accused of having an affair with MAFS co-star Ines Basic.

During their time on the show, Sam also left Lizzie on their honeymoon to attend the funeral of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

He then didn't contact her the entire time he was away and made a surprise appearance at the dinner party announcing ‘Honey, I'm home’.

Sam later described his time on MAFS as ‘a living hell’ and was forced to quit social media for six months after the show aired.

He went on to claim ‘the whole situation with Ines was set up’ by producers, but the show denied this.

After finding out about the alleged affair, Elizabeth told TV WEEK: "They belong with each other.

“They would act sweet to my face and then tear me apart behind my back. I think they're disgusting.

"He's clearly not there to find love, and it's disheartening.”

Where are Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff from Married at First Sight Australia now?

In a shock twist of events, Lizzie then went on to appear on MAFS for a second time when she hit it off with Seb Guilhaus.

The pair are still together now and have even moved in together.

Lizzie is also a social media influencer and often advertises beauty products to her Instagram 321k followers, as well as being an advocate for body positivity.

As for Sam, he retreated from the public eye in May last year when he suddenly deleted his Instagram account so he could 'put 110 per cent' into new opportunities.'

Daily Mail Australia reported at the time that Sam had joined the army and recently graduated from the Kapooka Army Recruit Training program in Canberra, where he is currently lives.

He is still into his fitness and often shares gym selfies with his 63k Instagram followers.

