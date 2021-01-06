Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens?

6 January 2021, 18:58

Ning and Mark were paired on Married at First Sight Australia
Ning and Mark were paired on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Ning and Mark from Married at First Sight Australia still together? And what happened after the show? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

If you’re looking for a new series to get stuck into this winter, Married at First Sight Australia is the perfect distraction.

E4 is currently airing the sixth season of the social experiment, which sees contestants meet their prospective partners for the first time on their wedding day.

And for those of us already addicted, we’ve been introduced to Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens.

But are Ning and Mike still together? And what happened after MAFS stopped filming?

Ning and Mark split up during MAFS
Ning and Mark split up during MAFS. Picture: Nine/E4

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens still together?

Nope! Things got seriously dramatic for these two at the final ceremony when Mark brutally dumped Ning during their vows.

Mark, 42, dropped the bombshell after Ning, 33, revealed she wanted to be with him.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power had shock 'affair' with co-star Dan Webb

He said: “Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you.

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends.

“And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me. In you I have found an awesome person, that I respect, admire, adore…”

Heartbroken by his admission, Ning interrupted: “Just stop, this is bulls***. You know, you had the choice to leave last week? So I just don't get why we're here?”

She then threw her vows on the floor and tearfully stormed off.

Unsurprisingly, Mark and Ning haven't seen each other since the reunion episode, but they reportedly remain friends.

Where are Ning and Mike from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Ning has since gone on to release her own cookbook named after her funny one-line: “I’m just here for the food.”

She also shares lots of recipes on her Instagram page, as well as family shots of her three children.

Ning is also happily loved up with boyfriend Kane Micallef and the pair have been dating since August 2020.

As for Mark, he owns his own cafe called Freelancer Cafe in St Kilda, Victoria.

He has also been dating his girlfriend Bianca Chatfield for over a year now, with the pair often posting sweet photos together.

Bianca appeared as a contestant on The Block, which is an Australian reality TV competition based on house renovations.

Now Read: How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six are there?

