**Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re currently tuning into Married at First Sight Australia season six, you’ll have met contestant Jessika Power.

Jess was matched with Mick Gould in the second episode of the show and the pair seemed to get off to a good start.

But this didn’t last long as Jessika was later involved in one of the most shocking MAFS storylines ever.

When Dan Webb arrived on the series as a latecomer with partner Tamara Joy, Jessika took and shine to him and the pair soon started getting together behind their partners backs.

But the secret was revealed in a shock commitment ceremony, where Jessika admitted she had been cheating on her husband.

She said: “I came in here wanting to find somebody that I could build a life with.”

“Somebody who makes me happy and somebody who makes me feel confident, and I found that. But it's not with Mick... it's with Dan.”

Unsurprisingly, Mick was furious as he screamed at his wife: "I've been forced to stay here by myself for nothing.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb were re-matched during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

“Now this all makes sense, you made me stay here, you dragged me here by myself and made me look like an idiot and go mental, so you could play footsies and flirt with him. You are the most selfish Brat EVER. You spoilt brat! You selfish b****. Unbelievable.”

Later, the relationship experts held crisis talks about whether Jessika and Dan should be allowed to re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

They were eventually allowed to couple up and continue on the show until the end.

But things didn’t last long, and Jessika and Dan split just days after the last episode when Jess was accused of propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

