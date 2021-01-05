Married at First Sight Australia season six: What happened to Jessika Power and Mick Gould?

5 January 2021, 18:46

Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika and Mick still together and where are they now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

With most of us having a little more spare time on our hands over the next few weeks, it’s time to get stuck into another season of Married at First Sight Australia.

E4 is currently airing the sixth season of the social experiment after the previous series went down a storm over the summer.

If you’re already hooked on MAFS Australia, you will have met potential couple Jessika Power and Mick Gould.

But what happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling and did they stay together? Here’s what we know…

Did Jessika and Mick stay together after Married at First Sight Australia season six?

The short answer, no. Jessika hit the headlines during the show when she infamously cheated on Mick with Married At First Sight co-star Dan Webb.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia's Cyrell Paule is now a mum after welcoming son with Love Island boyfriend

Once Dan entered the experiment, he and Jessika had an 'affair' which went on to become the most controversial storyline of the season.

Despite getting with fellow groom Dan, Jessika then kept voting to stay with Mick during the commitment ceremonies.

Jessika and Dan got together on Married at First Sight Australia
Jessika and Dan got together on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/E4

Dan was paired with Tamara Joy on the show, but his secret affair with Jessika unravelled at a commitment ceremony, the pair were allowed to continue in the experiment as a new couple.

It’s safe to say Mick was not happy after the revelation, as he cried on screen: "I've been forced to stay here by myself for nothing.

“Now this all makes sense, you made me stay here, you dragged me here by myself and made me look like an idiot and go mental, so you could play footsies and flirt with him. You are the most selfish Brat EVER. You spoilt brat! You selfish b****. Unbelievable.”

Where are Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika and Mick now?

Unsurprisingly, Jessika, 29, and Dan didn’t work out after the show and just a month later Dan confirmed their split in a lengthy video.

The 35-year-old didn’t hold back and said he had feelings of ‘regret about ever meeting Jess.’

Read More: How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six are there?

Dan explained the couple’s relationship was put to the test after he watched the reunion commitment ceremony, where Jess was accused of propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

But it looks like Jessika and Mick are on good terms after they were spotted getting a beer together over the summer.

Jessika went on to date boyfriend James Brown for four months together, as well as fellow MAFS star Nick Furphy and professional boxer Kyron Dryden. She now seems to be single.

As for Mick, 32, he is now with The Bachelor's Kayla Gray, 26, and the pair have been living together in Queensland.

The star still works as a farmer and often shares photos with animals on his Instagram.

Now Read: How to follow the Married At First Sight Australia season six cast on Instagram

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira met on MAFS Autralia

Married at First Sight Australia season six: What happened to Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira?
Who is Joey Sasso?

Who is Joey Sasso? Get to know The Circle USA contestant

Who won The Circle USA?

Who is the winner of The Circle USA on Netflix?

Jules Robinson is now a mum after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia season six: Where is Jules Robinson now?
The OC is coming to All 4 this year

All four seasons of The OC are coming to All 4 this month

Trending on Heart

Veganuary launches for 2021

The biggest, best and most exciting launches for Veganuary 2021

Lifestyle

The hack can get your oven looking clean and sparkling with minimal effort

Mum reveals game-changing hack that cleans your oven while you sleep

Lifestyle

Gossip Girl will not longer be on Netflix next year

Why is Gossip Girl not on Netflix?

Netflix

Homebase, B&M, Wilko and Boots are among the essential shops remaining open in lockdown

Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown

News

A number of new coins will be released this year

Royal Mint launches £5 coin to mark The Queen's 95th birthday

Lifestyle