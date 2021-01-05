Married at First Sight Australia season six: What happened to Jessika Power and Mick Gould?

Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika and Mick still together and where are they now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

With most of us having a little more spare time on our hands over the next few weeks, it’s time to get stuck into another season of Married at First Sight Australia.

E4 is currently airing the sixth season of the social experiment after the previous series went down a storm over the summer.

If you’re already hooked on MAFS Australia, you will have met potential couple Jessika Power and Mick Gould.

But what happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling and did they stay together? Here’s what we know…

Did Jessika and Mick stay together after Married at First Sight Australia season six?

The short answer, no. Jessika hit the headlines during the show when she infamously cheated on Mick with Married At First Sight co-star Dan Webb.

Once Dan entered the experiment, he and Jessika had an 'affair' which went on to become the most controversial storyline of the season.

Despite getting with fellow groom Dan, Jessika then kept voting to stay with Mick during the commitment ceremonies.

Jessika and Dan got together on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/E4

Dan was paired with Tamara Joy on the show, but his secret affair with Jessika unravelled at a commitment ceremony, the pair were allowed to continue in the experiment as a new couple.

It’s safe to say Mick was not happy after the revelation, as he cried on screen: "I've been forced to stay here by myself for nothing.

“Now this all makes sense, you made me stay here, you dragged me here by myself and made me look like an idiot and go mental, so you could play footsies and flirt with him. You are the most selfish Brat EVER. You spoilt brat! You selfish b****. Unbelievable.”

Where are Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika and Mick now?

Unsurprisingly, Jessika, 29, and Dan didn’t work out after the show and just a month later Dan confirmed their split in a lengthy video.

The 35-year-old didn’t hold back and said he had feelings of ‘regret about ever meeting Jess.’

Dan explained the couple’s relationship was put to the test after he watched the reunion commitment ceremony, where Jess was accused of propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

But it looks like Jessika and Mick are on good terms after they were spotted getting a beer together over the summer.

Jessika went on to date boyfriend James Brown for four months together, as well as fellow MAFS star Nick Furphy and professional boxer Kyron Dryden. She now seems to be single.

As for Mick, 32, he is now with The Bachelor's Kayla Gray, 26, and the pair have been living together in Queensland.

The star still works as a farmer and often shares photos with animals on his Instagram.

