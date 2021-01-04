Married at First Sight Australia's Cyrell Paule is now a mum after welcoming son with Love Island boyfriend

Cyrell is now a mum after meeting her Love Island boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/E4/Nine

Cyrell Paule met her Love Island boyfriend Eden Dally after Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re watching season six of Married at First Sight Australia like the rest of us, you’ll know that Cyrell Paule has been matched with Nic Jovanovic.

But they didn't last long and sadly split during the show, failing to make it until the end.

Since the show was originally filmed back in 2019, Cyrell has now gone on to become a mum with her Love Island star boyfriend.

Find out about Cyrell's journey to motherhood…

Cyrell Paule now has her very own family. Picture: Instagram

After leaving Married at First Sight, Cyrell went on to meet Love Island Australia runner up Eden Dally - who was partnered with Erin Barnett on the show.

In March 2019, after Cyrell's 'marriage' to Nic Jovanovic ended, the pair began dating and Cyrell later moved into Eden's $2.9million family home in Drummoyne, Sydney.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2019, before splitting just a few months later in October, saying they both wanted 'different things'.

But the reality TV couple put their differences aside and got back together in December, with Cyrell admitting at the time: “We're having a baby together and at the end of the day, first and foremost, our priority is our son and we always want to be a family.

Eden added: “I want our son to be in a happy family... it's not long now only two months, it's just flown.”

31-year-old Cyrell gave birth to their baby boy on Sunday, February 9, later announcing his name as Boston Eden Dally.

Now, the couple share adorable photos of their son all the time, recently even creating his very own Instagram page with more than 14k followers.

