How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

10 September 2020, 14:40 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 14:56

How can I watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online? See how to watch 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7?

The nation is currently hooked on Married at First Sight Australia, with E4 airing season five every weekday at 9pm.

The outrageous dating show sees a panel of experts match singletons based on the information given to them.

The team includes relationship psychologist John Aiken, psychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling.

But with 11 new couples are all looking for love, things don’t exactly go smoothly, with some choosing to split before the experiment is even over.

Unsurprisingly, the drama has gone down a storm with viewers and now people are moving on to the rest of the series’.

So where can you watch seasons one, two, three, four, five, six and seven online? Here’s what we know...

How can I watch the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online?

Seasons four and five of Married at First Sight Australia can both be watched on All4.

Here, all the episodes are available for your viewing pleasure.

The rest of the series’ are a little trickier to find as they were originally aired in Australia.

Viewers who are interested can watch a few episodes from series one, two and three, on All4 as well, however, the episodes are limited.

All the seasons are available on Australian Channel Nine’s On Demand service, however this is not accessible in the UK.

Hopefully, Netflix will take the hint and put the rest on their streaming service soon.

Meanwhile, if you wanted to catch up on the UK version of the reality series, you can watch all four seasons on All4.

