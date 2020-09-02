Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2018 couples are still together now? Find out what happened to the stars of season five.

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers ahead**

Married at First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, with viewers already hooked on the outrageous social experiment.

But with the show originally airing in Oz all the way back in 2018, fans have been wondering what happened to the cast and whether any couples are still together.

So, here’s what you need to know…

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams

Despite some huge bust ups on the show, Sarah Roza and Telv Williams said yes at the final decision and stayed together for months after the show.

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams from Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

The pair later broke up in March 2019 and appeared in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order, which prevented them from speaking publicly each other.

Now, it doesn’t look like Sarah is seeing anyone new, while Telv is in a new relationship with his girlfriend Katie Beever.

Last year, he also revealed he was expecting his third child with a former girlfriend.

Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly

Married at First Sight Australia viewers will know that Jo, 39, and pub manager Sean, 39, broke up before the show ended.

They decided not to go forward with the marriage, with Sean later being linked to co-star Gabrielle Bartlett.

Gabrielle had been married to Nasser Sultan, but Sean later denied any romantic involvement with Gabrielle.

Mum-of-two Jo is seemingly still single, but recently said she is ready to start dating again.

Sean has reportedly been spotted on Tinder, but it’s unknown whether he’s found a partner.

Melissa Walsh and John Robertson

Melissa Walsh, 53 was paired with business owner John Robertson, 55, who returned in season five after failing to find love in the previous series.

Despite making it all the way to the end, John and Melissa called it quits not long after season five wrapped up.

John is now in a relationship with screenwriter Kenicha Hatten, after the pair met at an event in Sydney in 2018.

Melissa is engaged to partner Fred Whitson, with the pair having to put their planned June wedding on hold due to the pandemic.

Dean Wells and Tracey Jewel

Marketing consultant Tracey Jewel, 34, was paired with 39-year-old millionaire Dean.

Dean Wells and Tracey Jewel from Married at First Sight. Picture: Nine

The couple decided against marrying each other after Tracey decided she couldn’t trust Dean after finding out he had kissed their co-star Davina Rankin.

Dean has since spoken out on the cheating claims, saying the whole thing was ‘fake’.

Tracey later got close to co-star Sean Thomsen during the show and announced her relationship at the finale, but they soon split.

Tracey is now with current partner, Nathan ‘Nate’ Constable. Judging by his Instagram page, Dean is seemingly single.

Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer

Justin, 41, was paired with 32-year-old Marketing Manager Carly from Melbourne.

Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer from Married at First Sight. Picture: Nine/E4

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Vanuatu in Oceania, but they decided to split before a final decision on their marriage could be made.

Carly then went on to date co-star Troy Delmege and their shock relationship was revealed at the show's explosive season finale.

Justin was reportedly dating former contestant Ashley Irvin back in March 2018, but they also split.

Carly is now in a relationship with actor Neil Goldsmith who appeared in Neighbours. In June 2020, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child together.

It's unclear whether Justin is dating anyone, but he is spending more time with his two daughters.

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher split before the final of Married at First Sight Australia.

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher from Married at First Sight. Picture: Nine

Ryan claimed that Davina heated on him with co-star Dean, before the affair was exposed at a commitment ceremony.

Unsurprisingly the pair didn’t last, and Ryan went on to have a relationship with Charlotte Crosby after the pair appeared on I’m A Celebrity together. However, this didn’t last.

Davina is now very happy after settling down with boyfriend Jaxon, who she’s actually known for seven years after meeting him in a club in Brisbane.

The pair also have a daughter together, after welcoming Mila-Mae in December 2019.

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller

The couple decided to stay together after the show, but Patrick reportedly ghosted Charlene once filming stopped.

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller from Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

Charlene later opened up about the real reason behind their split, admitting they were at ‘very different stages’ of life.

It’s unknown whether Patrick has been dating anyone since the show, but Charlene was rumoured to have got together with MAFS co-star Mathew Lockett.

Neither confirmed the rumours, and it's unclear whether Charlene is now single.

Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith

Plumber Mathew, 34, and student Alyica, 31, stole the hearts of the nation, but Mat shocked viewers when he walked away from the marriage.

Speaking about the decision, he said: “She’s got this innocence and I’m a brat. I felt uncomfortable around her.”

Mat later went on to date co-star Charlene Perera, while Alyica moved to Melbourne to be with her new man after just two months of dating.

Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael

Railway technician Sean, 34, was matched up with 31-year-old executive assistant Blair.

Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael from Married at First Sight. Picture: Nine

However, Sean voted to leave the marriage, which left Blair heartbroken.

He later went on to date fellow contestant Tracey Jewel for five months before they broke up.

While it’s unclear whether he’s still single, Sean released a tell-all book about his time on MAFS called Married Lies: Secrets Behind Reality TV.

Blair is now happily with DJ Robbie Lowe.

