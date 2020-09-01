How to follow the Married At First Sight Australia season five cast on Instagram
The fifth season of Married At First Australia is currently airing on E4, and it's fast becoming our newest TV obsession.
The series originally aired in 2017, and sees a range of singletons paired up by a team of psychologists and dating experts - before meeting for the first time on their wedding day.
While the couples don't legally get married on that day, they do head off on a honeymoon and live together before deciding whether to tie the knot for real.
Here's how you can follow the cast on Instagram.
**Warning: spoilers ahead**
Tracey Jewel Instagram name
Tracey was paired up with Dean Wells on the show, with the pair hitting it off when the first met.
However, romance sadly wasn't meant to be - and the couple have since split.
You can follow Tracey @traceyjewel_ify.
September is #selfimprovementmonth Now is the perfect time to start a new skill, passion or take time for self care. And that’s what upself.com.au is all about. For the whole of September you can grab yourself a self care kit for only $19 + postage and get all the goodies above! ☝🏻Link in bio and stories to get yours! Limited kits avail Vibe high and the magic will unfold all around you! Self care kit includes: Eye mask Notebook 30 x inspiration cards essential oil blend sample Collagen coffee Aroma diffuser Tea candles Gift card Gift book #selfcarekit #vibehigher
Dean Wells Instagram name
Dean has since taken part on Dancing With The Stars and is the Creative Director of Arcade Studios.
You can follow him on Instagram @deanwells.
🌞 Epic day out there today! 🤟🏼Can feel that warmer weather creepin back in! It’s been the craziest winter of all time! Lets hope that with this spring and warmer summer weather we see our world become a brighter safer place for all!! . . . . . . . . . . . #spring #winterweather #manlyaustralia #manybeach #sydneyaustralia #northernbeaches #covidvacccine #healthylifestyle #mondaymood
Sarah Roza
Sarah was paired up with Telv Williams, and the pair opted to tie the knot at the final ceremony.
However, they subsequently split in 2019.
You can follow Sarah on Instagram @sarahjaneroza.
I can’t deal with his cuteness!😍 @the_adventures_of_frankie_ COSMETIC TATTOOING // Eyebrows+Winged Eyeliner+Full Lip @distinctive_features SMILE MAKEOVER // @voguedentalstudios HAIR // @hendrxhairco @ldl_international VISAGE // @cosmetic_avenue #melbourne #covid19 #lockdown #doggie #puppy #furbaby #cute #love #dogsofinstagram #love #dogstagram #curves #curvy #longhair #mua #mafsaustralia #mafs #bed #natural #hairstyles #permanentmakeup #picoftheday #cosmetics #smile #lazysunday #strikeapose #dog #model
Telv Williams Instagram name
You can follow Telv on Instagram @telv_williams.
Alycia Galbraith Instagram
Alycia and her partner Mathew ended up dropping out of the process before the finale, with Mathew later revealing that they were too different.
He said: "She’s got this innocence and I’m a brat," adding: "I felt uncomfortable around her."
// B L O N D E 💛 My hair has changed colour, cut and overall style countless times. I tend to get a little bored with my look or feel over time that something new may be better! No matter how many phases I have gone through, I always come back to blonde locks 👩🏼💕 It’s just me, I feel my best self with a golden glow 🌞 #blondeshavemorefun #golden #favourite #goto ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Davina Rankin Instagram
Davina and her partner Ryan Gallagher broke up before the process had finished, with Davina even admitting she shared a kiss with co-star Dean Wells.
You can follow Davina on Instagram @davvyxx.
GOOD MORNING GUYS 👋🏽 Long time no see I know, but as you might have seen the last week we’ve been renovating our house so we’ve been a little all over the place lately 🔨 Also, I’ve pretty much phased myself out of my own instagram and I’m seriously considering renaming my account to Moo’s Mum 😅 So here’s a photo of me, babyless & with glam (both very rare so enjoy x)
Ryan Gallagher Instagram name
You can follow Ryan on Instagram @ryangallaghergram.
Charlene Perera Instagram
Charlene Perera and her partner Patrick Miller ended up tying the knot, but they announced their split on social media soon after.
You can follow Charlene on Instagram @thisischarlenep.
Just a girl with curls and an MBA! . 18 months, 700+ contact hours, 2900 lecture slides and over 30000 A4 pages read! Don’t worry I didn’t run those numbers. . Thinking back though this MBA journey I couldn’t even list the amount of things that have happened personally, professionally or globally (ummm a pandemic) and yet here we are at the end of it. We never thought that we would be celebrating via zoom but so it is (obviously the party will still happen, - but we will also always have Jakarta) . So many amazing learnings that have changed me as a leader and as a person, so many incredible networks and amazing friends that I will have for a lifetime (I’m so lucky to have found you)! . Big thanks to all the people that have inspired, supported, put up with and helped me through this – I’m surrounded by some pretty special people….. . . . There are ways of playing with your name other than getting married, getting smart…. Charlene Perera, MBA!!!! . Covid time to bugger off because I have been growing my hair to wear that god damn hat 👩🏾🎓 Now like the savage I am, I’m off to destroy this bottle of Dom 🍾 @dangags82 @edensflaw @doubleeweareex @daleamtsberg @sjb.jpg @ichindar @ashleighbridie @a_n_c_i_l_a @worthathousand @as_seen_by_timmy_g @michaelhiggon @marcus_klopsch @alexandrelamvohee @keirenlawrence @megnagram @michael_moses @simonobrien2 @kp_tubby @trey_putra @luc_ramalinga @samrussdog @adam.schloss @blonde_ez @charliepthomas @doubleeweareex @danielthompson299 @tingmore
Patrick Miller Instagram name
You can follow Patrick on Instagram @pattymiller_.
Melissa Walsh Instagram name
Melissa and John Robertson initially decided to stay together, but subsequently split.
They released a joint statement reading: "It has been very difficult and it make us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple."
You can follow Melissa on Instagram @melissa_mafs.
“Spring will come, and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.” 🌸 I love the changing seasons. They bring such hope and this Spring there is so much to look forward to - a new baby very soon to join our family, eventually seeing loved ones again, and coming out of this challenging time of isolation. What are you looking forward to this season ? 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 #springtime #spring #september1 #changingseasons #rebirth #growth #grateful #lookforward #love #life #positivevibes #positiveenergy
Troy Delmege Instagram name
Troy and his partner Ashley Irvin split during the process, but have remained friends.
You can follow Troy on Instagram @troydelmege.
Ashley Irvin Instagram name
You can follow Ashley on Instagram @ashleyairvin.
Gabrielle Bartlett Instagram name
Gabrielle was paired up with Nasser Sultan, but they split before the final episode.
You can follow Gabrielle on Instagram @gabrielleriver.
Recently introduced to @kineticsportscience and trying these out for some workouts. So far so good with calf and forearms loaded. Hands-free resistance that turbo charges the calorie burn and muscle build of my normal exercise routine🔥yasss thanks Will keep you posted...... #wonderwoman
Nasser Sultan Instagram name
You can follow Nasser on Instagram @official_nassersultan.
Justin Fischer Instagram name
Justin and his partner Carly Bowyer broke up before the final episode.
You can follow Justin on Instagram @justin_mafs.
Ah the infamous MAFS dinner parties! 🤐😂 . . . Hope your enjoying the most entertaining series of MAFS ever UK! 👍 . .. Wearing my hand crafted turtle shell wedding ring I bought in Vanuatu after losing mine during a morning snorkel! May go back one day and find that thing. . Feel free to DM me any questions you have and I shall answer for you. 😊 . . #chan9 #mafsau #married #dinner #dinnerparties #marriedau #wedding #friends @instagram #uk #australia
Carly Bowyer Instagram name
You can follow Carly on Instagram @carlybowyer.
Bump update: I’m 15 weeks and I still look like I’ve just had a big lunch! I keep telling myself that everyone is different, and Biscuit will pop out when when Biscuit wants to!! (And then I’ll miss the days when I could wear normal pants!) Mums out there, how many weeks were you when your belly popped?🤰🏼 #15weeks #baby #foodorbaby
Sean Thomsen Instagram name
Sean was partnered with Blair Rachael, but the pair split during the process.
You can follow Sean on Instagram @seanythomsen.
Blair Rachael Instagram name
You can follow Blair on Instagram @bonditobali.
