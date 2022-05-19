Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Take a look around Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's incredible £1.2million cottage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are busy getting ready for their wedding in July.

The pair will be holding the ceremony on the grounds of their £1.2million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage after they moved in last year.

After deciding to renovate the home themselves, Stacey regularly shares her journey with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

Let’s take a look at the incredible transformation of Pickle Cottage…

Kitchen

Stacey Solomon has shown off her kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Stacey has been hard at work in the kitchen, getting a new tile floor and oven.

She recently told her followers: "Audrey the Aga. I love her so much.

We fell in love with her when we moved in but it was gas & used a huge amount from a tank in the garden, so we sent her back to Aga for them to repurpose & switched it for an electric one to save energy.

"I called her Audrey and I’m going to jazz the wall up behind her with something special so she stands out even more."

Games room

Stacey Solomon made Joe Swash a games room. Picture: Instagram

Loose Women star Stacey, 32, made the ultimate hangout spot for her fiancé Joe as his 40th birthday present.

Stacey documented the entire process as she spray painted the cupboards and even made Joe his very own juice bar.

As well as a pool table and seating area, the room is also littered with memorabilia from significant achievements during Joe's career, including his hat from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and his trophies from MasterChef and Dancing on Ice.

Downstairs bathroom

The downstairs loo has also had a spruce with Stacey and Joe giving it some TLC.

Stacey decided to keep the original toilet and sink, but gave the walls a repaint and added shelving, as well as pampas grass from Primark.

Rose’s nursery

Stacey Solomon showed off Rose's nursery. Picture: Instagram

Stacey transformed Rose’s room into a pink paradise with a feature flower wall that she made herself.

Opening about the theme before she gave birth, Stacey previously said: “To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.

“I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint 😂

“We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. 💕”

Rex's room

Stacey Solomon transformed Rex's room. Picture: Instagram

Rex’s room has also had a makeover, this time with a grey animal theme.

The walls are decorated with trees and pandas, along with a quote that reads: "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."

The two-year-old also has his own special bathroom which is dinosaur themed.

There are T-Rex toys and dinosaur footprints stuck on the floor, with Rex clearly over the moon with his loo.

Garden

Stacey’s house is set in 2.5 acres of gardens which will be the setting for her big day.

She recently offered fans a glimpse at the aisle she plans to walk down on their wedding day.

She said: "This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists and everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months' time. We are on the last part now, the aisle.

"And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I'm crying".