Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

19 May 2022, 13:44 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 13:47

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Take a look around Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's incredible £1.2million cottage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are busy getting ready for their wedding in July.

The pair will be holding the ceremony on the grounds of their £1.2million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage after they moved in last year.

After deciding to renovate the home themselves, Stacey regularly shares her journey with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

Let’s take a look at the incredible transformation of Pickle Cottage…

Kitchen

Stacey Solomon has shown off her kitchen
Stacey Solomon has shown off her kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Stacey has been hard at work in the kitchen, getting a new tile floor and oven.

She recently told her followers: "Audrey the Aga. I love her so much.

We fell in love with her when we moved in but it was gas & used a huge amount from a tank in the garden, so we sent her back to Aga for them to repurpose & switched it for an electric one to save energy.

"I called her Audrey and I’m going to jazz the wall up behind her with something special so she stands out even more."

Games room

Stacey Solomon made Joe Swash a games room
Stacey Solomon made Joe Swash a games room. Picture: Instagram

Loose Women star Stacey, 32, made the ultimate hangout spot for her fiancé Joe as his 40th birthday present.

Stacey documented the entire process as she spray painted the cupboards and even made Joe his very own juice bar.

As well as a pool table and seating area, the room is also littered with memorabilia from significant achievements during Joe's career, including his hat from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and his trophies from MasterChef and Dancing on Ice.

Downstairs bathroom

The downstairs loo has also had a spruce with Stacey and Joe giving it some TLC.

Stacey decided to keep the original toilet and sink, but gave the walls a repaint and added shelving, as well as pampas grass from Primark.

Rose’s nursery

Stacey Solomon showed off Rose's nursery
Stacey Solomon showed off Rose's nursery. Picture: Instagram

Stacey transformed Rose’s room into a pink paradise with a feature flower wall that she made herself.

Opening about the theme before she gave birth, Stacey previously said: “To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.

“I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint 😂

“We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. 💕”

Rex's room

Stacey Solomon transformed Rex's room
Stacey Solomon transformed Rex's room. Picture: Instagram

Rex’s room has also had a makeover, this time with a grey animal theme.

The walls are decorated with trees and pandas, along with a quote that reads: "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."

The two-year-old also has his own special bathroom which is dinosaur themed.

There are T-Rex toys and dinosaur footprints stuck on the floor, with Rex clearly over the moon with his loo.

Garden

Stacey’s house is set in 2.5 acres of gardens which will be the setting for her big day.

She recently offered fans a glimpse at the aisle she plans to walk down on their wedding day.

She said: "This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists and everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months' time. We are on the last part now, the aisle.

"And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I'm crying".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed

TV & Movies

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street
Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

TV & Movies

The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

TV & Movies

Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss
TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

TV & Movies

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Penelop and Colin will be front and centre for season three

Bridgerton season three to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance

TV & Movies

Sue Radford and her family got glammed up over the weekend

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford attends glitzy award ceremony as pie business is up for prize