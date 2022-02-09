Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dinosaur-themed bathroom for Rex

9 February 2022, 09:49 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 09:57

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has revealed before and after photos after transforming her son’s bathroom.

After moving into Pickle Cottage last year, Stacey Solomon has been busy renovating her Essex mansion.

And now the 32-year-old has unveiled her latest handiwork as she transformed son Rex’s bathroom into a dinosaur-themed paradise.

Stacey shared the finished product with her Instagram followers after deciding to surprise her two-year-old, who she shares with fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon shared a before photo of her bathroom
Stacey Solomon shared a before photo of her bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Posting a photo of the bathroom before work began, she said: "I still can't believe how it started here.”

She then went on to share a string of snaps of Rex enjoying his new bathroom, which features white tiles and a matte black toilet.

There is also a new floor and a hovering sink, as well as lots of dinosaur accessories for her kids to enjoy.

Proving herself to be very talented at DIY, Stacey showed off a shelving unit she put in herself, complete with the words "splish splash I was taking a bath".

Alongside the snaps, the Loose Women star wrote: “Dino Bathroom 🦖 Done ✔️ Rex you melt my whole heart.

“All that’s left to do is print these pictures and stick them on the wall to remember that face forever and ever! I’ve loved making Dino 🦕 bathroom so so much.

“Sticking dino feet to the wall and making toilet roll holders out of T-Rex’s was the BEST 😂 To the moon and back pickle. Can’t for all of the bath time fun before you grow up and start soap dodging like your big brothers 😂”.

She added: “Now please stay obsessed with dinos for at least ten years 😂🙏🏼.”

Stacey Solomon's son Rex is over the moon with his new bathroom
Stacey Solomon's son Rex is over the moon with his new bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Love😍 makes me wanna get my bathroom done🖤.”

“This is seriously ROARSOME!!! So inspired Stacey! @staceysolomon 🦕 🦖,” someone else joked.

While best friend Mrs Hinch added: “I just love this Stace ❤️❤️ Rex’s little face says it all!! Well done mama xxx 🦕”.

Stacey is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, and shares Rex and baby daughter Rose with Joe.

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

