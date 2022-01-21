Stacey Solomon explains why she had to block Joe Swash on Instagram

21 January 2022, 10:32 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 10:33

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon revealed she had to stop her fiancé Joe Swash from seeing her Instagram Stories.

Joe Swash has been celebrating a big birthday in January, with the I’m A Celebrity star turning 40-years-old.

And his fiancée Stacey Solomon has been busy trying to make the big day as special as possible by giving one of the rooms in their home a makeover.

In a bid not to ruin the surprise, Stacey, 32, blocked Joe from viewing her Instagram Stories so that he can’t see her progress.

Stacey Solomon blocked Joe Swash on Instagram
Stacey Solomon blocked Joe Swash on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Last week, the Loose Women star was busy transforming the games room into a special space for her future husband.

Named the 'Cluedo Room' - because of the wood panelling on the walls - it even has a pool table and bar, so Joe has a place of his own to relax in Pickle Cottage.

Unfortunately, while Stacey was planning on showing her partner on his birthday on Thursday, she hasn’t been able to see his reaction until the weekend.

The star told her Instagram followers: “Soo many lovely messages for Joes birthday and loads of you asking to see his reaction to the Cluedo Room but we are going to have to wait until the weekend now.'

Stacey Solomon has transformed the 'Cluedo Room' for Joe Swash's birthday
Stacey Solomon has transformed the 'Cluedo Room' for Joe Swash's birthday. Picture: Instagram

“Not all of our pickles can get back here after school now and none of us want to show him without one of the boys, they're all so excited so we will wait until we get them all on the weekend.

“Blended families ey! But it's worth it for the extra love”.

The couple share baby daughter Rose and two-year-old Rex, while Stacey is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Joe also has a son called Harry, 14, from his previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Stacey shared a video of herself sawing through a wooden beam last week as she created a fun drinks dispenser for the ‘man cave’.

Stacey explained: "This is why I didn't finish the drinks area yesterday. It took me two hours to saw a bit of this beam off because DIY Dave (aka my dad) won't leave his power tools here because he doesn't trust me."

"I don't know if any of you remember this beam in our old house. It's the the beam I bought for above our old fireplace. I loved it so much I took it with us so I'm trying to cut it to fit in the Cluedo room to hang glasses from."

After finishing the fun addition, Stacey added: "None of us drink and I don't trust our teenager so they're filled with cordials. I can't believe they actually worked to be honest."

